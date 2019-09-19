Cher Wears Low-Cut Jumpsuit to Perform During America's Got Talent Finale

Cher has never looked so good!

The 73-year-old music icon made a surprise appearance on Wednesday night’s finale episode of America’s Got Talent, and brought the house down with a dazzling performance of ABBA’s “Waterloo.”

The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star rocked a retro, embellished, purple jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a voluminous blonde wig, stunning fans as she ran on stage while back-up dancers jumped and twirled around her.

“Cher is stunning! Omg! Better than ever! #AmericasGotTalent #AGT #AGTFinale,” one Twitter fan wrote during her performance.

Me squealing watching Cher perform Waterloo as if I haven’t seen her perform it live how many times 😍 It never gets old — ash✌🏻 (@ASHLEYWEBERR) September 19, 2019

Audience members and AGT judges, Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel, cheered and danced while the famed singer turned the stage into a glittering ’70s disco.

Cher was one of the many guest performers on the Wednesday night finale, which also included Billy Ray Cyrus, Macklemore, Leona Lewis and Kygo.

Earlier this year, Cher made another surprise performance at the 2019 Met Gala. The music legend skipped the red carpet and shocked guests when she appeared onstage during dinner — a portion of the evening that takes places inside the museum away from the red carpet frenzy — and sang some of her greatest hits.

The songstress is currently gearing up for the international leg of her “Here We Go Again” tour, which will take the artist through Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and more.

Cher will return to the U.S. for performances in November, wrapping up the tour in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 15.

AGT went on to crown Kodi Lee as the champion of last night’s season 14 finale, awarding him $1 million and headlining shows at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino from Nov. 7-10.