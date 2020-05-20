Happy Birthday, Cher! 'Turn Back Time' with These Photos of Her Most Iconic Outfits

You better "Believe" that Cher has always been a fashion icon

By Andrea Wurzburger
May 20, 2020 05:36 PM

'Bang Bang'

Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Or should we say, "Bangs Bangs?"

In this photo of the icon, taken circa 1968, Cher manages to pull off bangs in a way that might just convince you to cut your own (although, please don’t).

'I've Got You, Babe'

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Cher looked abs-olutely radiant in 1973 at the Academy Awards.

'The Way of Love'

Gunter Zint/K & K Ulf Kruger OHG/Redferns

When in doubt, add more feathers. It worked for Cher in 1960. 

'All or Nothing'

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Cher (with the help of designer Bob Mackie, naturally) practically invented the naked dress that we see so many celebs rock today. 

'Wasn't It Good'

CBS Photo Archive/Getty

In 1972, Cher looked effortlessly elegant in a lilac sequined gown for The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.

'Dressed to Kill'

CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Cher didn't shy away from dramatic looks while filming The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour in 1972. 

'Hell on Wheels'

Harry Langdon/Getty

Cher always “Dressed to Kill,” like when she wore this dress that made her look like the human version of the fire emoji in 1978.

'Am I Blue?'

Harry Langdon/Getty

All hail Cher in this electric blue jumpsuit circa 1978.

'Don't Hide Your Love'

Harry Langdon/Getty

... for this look! Somehow, Cher managed to make a peasant blouse look impeccably sexy in 1977.

'Skin Deep'

Harry Langdon/Getty

Plenty of stars go braless in sheer tops nowadays, but Cher did it first. Here she is in a Bob Mackie (who else?) design in 1978.

'Dark Lady'

Getty

Cher infamously wore her controversial 1986 Oscar gown to spite the Academy, and accidentally landed herself on the list of most amazing Oscar dresses of all time! 

'All I Really Wanna Do'

John Barr/Liaison

... is look as good as Cher so that I can rock this dress that she wore to the Academy Awards in 1988. She won that year for her role in Moonstruck.

'Strong Enough'

Harry Langdon/Getty

Cher's hairspray was certainly 'Strong Enough' when she rocked this outfit that can only be described as 'Shakespearean Chic,' and paired it with big '80s hair in 1981. 

'Train of Thought'

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

I lost my "Train of Thought" looking at this understated (well, by Cher's standard) but gorgeous look that Cher rocked at the 1983 Academy Awards. 

'Woman's World'

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Cher channeled Cleopatra when she attended Bob Mackie's Halloween party in 1988. 

'Turn Back Time'

Martina Raddatz/Redferns

In 1987, Cher performed in this barely there leotard and leather jacket and we have never been the same. 

