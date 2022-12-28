Cher Shouts Out Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Flame Manicure as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

The pop icon says she posted a photo of her boyfriend holding the engagement-like diamond ring “cause his nails are so cool”

By
Published on December 28, 2022 02:45 PM
Cher and Alexander Edwards
Photo: joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Cher/Twitter

Alexander "AE" Edwards' heart is ablaze for Cher — and so are his nails.

After tweeting a photo of a diamond ring gifted to her by the 36-year-old music executive on Christmas morning, the star revealed that she shared the picture to show off Edwards' fiery green manicure.

"I posted this cause his nails are so cool," the pop icon, 76, wrote in a tweet she posted less than an hour after the original tweet.

A fan replied to the tweet admitting that they wondered if the nails in the photo belonged to the "Believe" singer, to which she responded, "no,No,& FKN NO."

The original tweet of the pear-shaped diamond ring and Edwards' flaming manicure, captioned "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E," sparked engagement rumors, which the couple has not yet commented on.

Cher
Backgrid

On Christmas night, Cher revealed in another tweet that she experienced a rollercoaster of emotions on the holiday, tweeting "WE HAVE BEEN THROUGH TEARS OF SADNESS & JOY." She also said that she wanted to show off her new ring to her mom, who died earlier this month.

"Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…'she Loves Diamonds,'" the singer wrote on Twitter. "Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear,But Im sure this is natural."

Cher was first linked to Edwards in November, when they were spotted holding hands in matching black outfits in Los Angeles. The Burlesque star confirmed their relationship in a now deleted tweet, in which she also defended their 40-year age gap, writing, "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️."

