Cher Says She Wishes She Could Show Late Mom Her New Diamond Ring from Alexander 'AE' Edwards

On Christmas day, the pop and style icon shared a photo of a dazzling, engagement-like pear-shaped diamond ring on Twitter, saying it was a gift from her boyfriend

By
Published on December 27, 2022 01:05 PM
Cher and her mother Georgia Holt, Cher's diamond ring
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Cher/Twitter

Cher says she woke up with her new diamond ring from her boyfriend the day after Christmas and sadly forgot for a moment that her mother had passed.

"Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…'she Loves Diamonds,'" Cher, 76, wrote on Twitter.

"Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear,But Im sure this is natural," she admitted. Georgia Holt died just before Christmas on Dec. 22 at age 96.

Cher also noted that her late mother's "ears were burning," as she was recalling memories of her over Christmas. "WHAT A WOMAN," she expressed.

On Christmas day, the pop and style icon shared a photo of a dazzling, engagement-like pear-shaped diamond ring on Twitter and expressed that it was a gift from her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, 36.

"THERE R NO WORDS," she wrote in the caption of the giant sparkler, which was lined with diamonds around the band.

The photo quickly garnered buzz across social media about the couple's engagement status, causing Cher to repost the picture only a few hours later, explaining, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

The Grammy winner and music executive first began making headlines when they were photographed holding hands on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles and were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier that week

Cher and Amber Rose's ex Alexander Edwards are seen holding hands at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards. BACKGRID

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the outing, Cher was quick to confirm that the two are in a relationship and defended their 40-year age gap, writing in a now-deleted Twitter post, "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️."

The "Believe" singer also shared a photo of Edwards, simply writing "Alexander ❤️," and when asked if it was her new man, she responded with a "🥰" emoji.

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," the music legend told Kelly Clarkson on her show earlier this month. "But in real life, we get along great," she shared of her "handsome" boyfriend.

Cher also recently revealed that the pair kiss "like teenagers."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian says she misses blonde hair
Kim Kardashian Admits She Already Misses Her Blonde Hair After Dyeing Her Locks Back to Brown
Shauna Rae Apparel Line. Credit: TLC
Shauna Rae Reveals She's Developing an Adaptive Apparel Line and Her Aspirations to Go to FIT
harry styles 2022 style tout
10 Times Harry Styles' Style Stole the Show This Year
Nicole Scherzinger Shares Photos from her ‘Ohana Ugly Sweater Christmas Party’ in Hawaii
Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates Christmas with 'Ohana Ugly Sweater' Party in Hawaii
Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend AE Edwards: 'No Words'
Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'No Words'
Jana Kramer Christmas with Kids
Jana Kramer Celebrates 'Christmas Morning' a Day Late with Son Jace and Daughter Jolie
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'
J.Lo wore over the Christmas holiday including a Gucci dress
Jennifer Lopez Gives Peek at 'Hummingbird Christmas' Style, Including Gown She Wore for Ben Affleck Duet!
Rare Beauty Launches 3 New Lip Shades That Selena Gomez Calls 'Strong, Bold, Intense'
Rare Beauty Launches 3 New Neutral Lip Shades That Selena Gomez Says Are 'Wearable for Every Day'
Kathy Hilton Responds to Kim Kardashian's Holiday Party Outfit: 'She Always Looks Beautiful'
Kathy Hilton Reacts to Criticism Over Kim Kardashian's Casual Outfit at Her Holiday Party: 'That's Silly'
Paris Hilton Dresses as Sexy Santa for Christmas Pics: ‘Sleighing in Red’
Paris Hilton Dresses as Sexy Santa for Christmas Photos: 'Sleighing in Red'
Exclusive all round. no minimums. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media/Shutterstock (12866292f) Exclusive - Kayla Wallace, Kevin McGarry Cast Members from When Calls The Heart and Hallmark Channel Executives Have Day of Volunteering at Equine Rescue Win Place Home Exclusive - Hallmark Channel Volunteering at Equine Rescue 'Win Place Home', Santa Clarita, California, USA - 24 Mar 2022
Kevin McGarry Is Engaged to 'When Calls the Heart' Costar Kayla Wallace
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Returns to Brown Hair for Family Christmas Party: 'We're Back'
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital Oneat The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Paris Hilton Shares Throwback Photos with Mom Kathy and Sister Nicky in Matching Christmas Dresses
jessica alba
Jessica Alba Does Her Hairstylist's Hair While Drinking a Margarita: 'Hope You Like This Glam'
Heidi Klum Wraps Up the Perfect 'Christmas Present' for Her Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum Wraps Up the Perfect 'Christmas Present' for Her Husband Tom Kaulitz: Herself