Cher Says She Wishes She Could Show Late Mom Her New Diamond Ring from Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher says she woke up with her new diamond ring from her boyfriend the day after Christmas and sadly forgot for a moment that her mother had passed.

"Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…'she Loves Diamonds,'" Cher, 76, wrote on Twitter.

"Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear,But Im sure this is natural," she admitted. Georgia Holt died just before Christmas on Dec. 22 at age 96.

Cher also noted that her late mother's "ears were burning," as she was recalling memories of her over Christmas. "WHAT A WOMAN," she expressed.

On Christmas day, the pop and style icon shared a photo of a dazzling, engagement-like pear-shaped diamond ring on Twitter and expressed that it was a gift from her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, 36.

"THERE R NO WORDS," she wrote in the caption of the giant sparkler, which was lined with diamonds around the band.

The photo quickly garnered buzz across social media about the couple's engagement status, causing Cher to repost the picture only a few hours later, explaining, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

The Grammy winner and music executive first began making headlines when they were photographed holding hands on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles and were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier that week

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards. BACKGRID

Following the outing, Cher was quick to confirm that the two are in a relationship and defended their 40-year age gap, writing in a now-deleted Twitter post, "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️."

The "Believe" singer also shared a photo of Edwards, simply writing "Alexander ❤️," and when asked if it was her new man, she responded with a "🥰" emoji.

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," the music legend told Kelly Clarkson on her show earlier this month. "But in real life, we get along great," she shared of her "handsome" boyfriend.

Cher also recently revealed that the pair kiss "like teenagers."