Cher Transforms Into a Balmain Bombshell While Modeling the Label's New Line of Luxury Handbags

Cher is the ultimate Balmain babe in her new trailblazing campaign with the high-fashion label.

The "Goddess of Pop" partnered with the French luxury house to introduce its new line of handbags, The Balmain Blaze.

Inspired by "the protective armor associated with trailblazing superheroes" and "souvenirs from the 1990s and early 2000s," the house's new silhouette stands in its power with its dramatic silhouette, exposed hardware and eye-catching designs that emanate a "modern-Baroque spirit."

Who better to embody the Blaze's powerful design than the icon herself?

"Obviously, Cher's history of successes, records, awards, activism and culturally defining moments makes it clear that she perfectly embodies the term trailblazer," Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing shared in a press release. "She's been a daring pioneer for six decades, never slowing down and always pulling us along with her, as she marches forward."

Cher, 76, stars in the campaign as a "futuristic goddess, perched high atop her throne" while modeling two sexy catsuits pulled from Balmain's latest Paris Fashion Week show as well as the Balmain Blaze, which retails from $2,450-$3,495 on the Balmain website.

Courtesy of Balmain

A partnership between the two style pioneers doesn't come as a surprise.

In September, the Oscar winner — and high-fashion muse as also seen in her previous Pride collaboration with Versace in June — traveled to Paris where she made a surprise appearance on the Balmain runway, walking the finale of its spring/summer 2023 show.

A video captured by WWD showed Cher taking over the catwalk while strutting to her 1998 hit "Strong Enough" in a plunging, body-hugging one-piece.

She also embraced Rousteing onstage before closing out the show.

"Just had the best time on stage," the Burlesque actress tweeted in an all-caps following her cameo. "Felt great, show was probably [the] best fashion show 'ever.' "

She also referred to the runway as her second home writing, "[The] stage was calling me, 'Cher.... Oh Cher.... Come home…."

Cher and Olivier Rousteing. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

But the legend didn't stop at her headline-making walk – she made her PFW rounds at the Rick Owens spring/summer 2023, where she showed out in edgy style.

For the event, she went for a rock-and-roll plaid look, featuring a skirt styled over trousers, a zip-up hoodie ad leather fingerless gloves, and even took the moment to debut platinum blonde locks, contrary to her signature black hairstyle.