Cher Says She 'Hates' Aging: 'What? I'm Going to Say I Like It?'

Cher is wishing she could "turn back time."

When asked how she feels about getting older in a new interview with The Guardian, the pop icon, 74, admitted, “I hate it."

"What, I’m going to say I like it? No, I don’t. Any woman who is honest will say it’s not as much fun," Cher said. "When I was working on the road we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long," but these days, "It’s like we’ve got to rest because you’ve got another night."

She continued, "Also, I don’t like going out now because everybody’s got a camera and it’s not safe. People rush you, and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don’t like it."

When asked if cosmetic surgery helped prolong her career, she replied, “You don’t pay bucks to stand and look at someone. They’ve got to deliver something.” Adding that her voice sounds better than it ever has. “And I’ve worked my whole life to keep my strength in my body. There are 20-year-old girls who can’t do what I do.”

Even though she had to call off her sold out Las Vegas residency (it was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic), the star has been busier than ever.

In October, the star joined former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in a virtual fundraiser for various Democratic candidates.

The event was held for Clinton's Onward Together, a political advocacy group that urges people to organize, get involved and run for office.

"I’m really looking forward to joining Cher to support groups and leaders who are doing the hard, important work of defending our democracy," Clinton, 73, told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "I can’t think of a better person to provide the inspiration and motivation to power us through the final days of this election."

Cher also made campaign stops in Las Vegas and Phoenix before the election.

"The reason I came here tonight, it's not that I'll only care about Joe and Kamala — it's that I really care that everyone in the United States gets to have a fair chance," she said in Phoenix.

Before singing her hit song, "Believe," Cher urged the socially-distanced attendees to vote.