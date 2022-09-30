Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show

Cher is stepping out again for Paris Fashion Week.

Following a surprise appearance Wednesday walking on the runway for the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, the singer and actress, 76, attended Rick Owens' show Thursday.

The "Believe" singer wore a black-and-white plaid skirt with matching pants, which she paired with a black zip-up sweatshirt and leather fingerless gloves.

To complete the rock-and-roll-inspired look, she added chunky black platform shoes and an asymmetrical velvet fedora hat with a large bow to the side. The latter accessory sat atop Cher's long, wavy blonde hair.

For her runway appearance the day before, Cher wore a dark, futuristic spandex look complete with black platform boots, which complemented her signature long, dark mane.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Cher. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

She was cheered on by onlookers as her 1998 hit "Strong Enough" played over the loudspeaker, according to video of the moment shared by WWD.

After embracing the label's creative director Olivier Rousteing, Cher sang along to her tune as she waved at the crowd while walking arm-in-arm and hand-in-hand with Rousteing, 37.

Following the show, Cher shared her thoughts about the experience on Twitter.

"Just had the best time on stage," she wrote in an all-caps tweet. "Felt great, show was probably [the] best fashion show 'ever.' "

She went on to call the models "[beauties] from another universe," and said that both the clothes and Rousteing were "to die for."

"[The] stage was calling me, 'Cher ... oh Cher ... come home ... ," she wrote alongside a series of Cher-looking avatars, including a head-exploding emoji. "I hear you."

More than 100 models, including Ashley Graham and Kristen McMenamy, walked the runway for the show at Paris' Stade Jean-Bouin, according to WWD, while Kylie Jenner — sporting a daring crocheted Balmain look — was among those who looked on at the massive stadium show.

"Cher has been a daring pioneer, a true trailblazer, for over six decades, never slowing down, always pulling us along with her, as she courageously marches forward," Rousteing told the outlet.