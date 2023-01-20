Cher Flashes Diamond Ring on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher proudly displayed the diamond ring gifted to her by Alexander 'AE' Edwards in Beverly Hills Thursday night

By
Published on January 20, 2023 04:48 PM
*EXCLUSIVE* Cher shows off her engagement ring while out to dinner with Alexander Edwards in Beverly Hills
Photo: TPG / BACKGRID

Cher is enjoying her ongoing romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards.

The "Believe" singer and her music executive boyfriend stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills Thursday — with Cher, 76, happily displaying the dazzling diamond ring Edwards, 36, gifted to her on Christmas Day.

Wearing an all-black ensemble of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, black top and ankle-length blazer trench, Cher smiled and flashed the outside of her hand as she walked into high-end Mediterranean eatery Avra. The pop icon is also rocking platinum blonde hair, matching with her man's frosty shade.

Edwards complemented his dinner date's look in a black trench teamed with blue jeans and black shoes.

The couple also attended M.A.C Cosmetics Hyper Real event in Los Angeles celebrating the brand's new skincare line.

On Dec. 25, the pop icon shared a photo of the engagement-like diamond ring on Twitter, expressing that it was a gift from Edwards.

"THERE R NO WORDS," she wrote in the caption.

The photo quickly generated buzz across social media about the couple's engagement status, causing Cher to repost the picture only a few hours later, explaining, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

*EXCLUSIVE* Cher shows off her engagement ring while out to dinner with Alexander Edwards in Beverly Hills
TPG / BACKGRID

In November 2022, Cher opened up about the public reaction to her relationship. "Haters are gonna hate ... Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone," she tweeted

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher added in a since-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room.

In another tweet on Jan. 12, the Grammy winner, who has expressed that the pair "kiss like teenagers," posted a very simple update about her beau.

"OK, GOT TO GO BRING ALEXANDER SOME FOOD," Cher wrote with a kiss emoji. "I'll Be Back Later, for awhile."

A fan responded: "Cher reminds me of those women in my family-that once they have a beau, they are MIA! LOL," they said. "MIA," meaning missing in action.

Cher was previously married to late musicians Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979., with whom she shares sons Chaz, 53, and Elijah, 46, respectively.

In the 1980s, she was also rumored to have dated several men decades her junior, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti.

In early December 2022, Cher explained her reasoning behind dating younger men in an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, telling the host that she would've "never had a date" had she just stuck to older guys.

"Older men just didn't like me all that much," Cher said. "Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since losing her mom Georgia Holt at the age of 96 on Dec. 10, the pop-culture icon has found an extra appreciation for her music executive boyfriend as she grieves.

"This new relationship has helped ease the pain of the loss," a music industry source previously told PEOPLE. The diamond ring has reportedly also helped boost her spirits.

"The ring was the perfect present to help her get through this bittersweet time," says a second insider.

Related Articles
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cher's Relationship with Alexander 'AE' Edwards Has 'Helped Ease the Pain' of Her Mom's Loss: Source
Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend AE Edwards: 'No Words'
Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'No Words'
https://twitter.com/cher/status/1609473036289470465. Creditl: Cher/Twitter
Cher Flashes Ring in Party Photo with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Happy New Year, Daddy'
Cher and Alexander Edwards
Cher Shouts Out Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Flame Manicure as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 11: Alexander 'AE' Edwards is seen on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards
Cher and her mother Georgia Holt, Cher's diamond ring
Cher Says She Wishes She Could Show Late Mom Her New Diamond Ring from Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher Says She and AE Edwards 'Love Each Other' and Kiss 'Like Teenagers': 'Perfectly Matched'
Cher Says She and Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards 'Love Each Other' and Kiss 'Like Teenagers'
Cher and Amber Rose's ex Alexander Edwards are seen holding hands at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'
Cher and Amber Rose's ex Alexander Edwards are seen holding hands at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
Cher Spotted Holding Hands with Amber Rose's Ex Alexander 'AE' Edwards in Los Angeles
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cher Gushes About Her 'Handsome' Younger Boyfriend: 'On Paper, It's Kind of Ridiculous'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged
All the Details on Natalie Joy's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from 'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall
Sofia Richie Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics of Her Engagement to Elliot Grainge: 'Most Special Moment'
Sofia Richie Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Engagement to Elliot Grainge: 'Most Special Moment'
Demi Lovato Instagram Story
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes Have a Cute Matching Face Mask Moment
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Danielle Haim, Alana Haim, and Este Haim attend Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Haim Sisters Look Fabulous in Beverly Hills, Plus Eva Longoria, Kate Hudson, Billy Idol and More
All About Ashley Olsen's Rumored Husband, Louis Eisner
Who Is Ashley Olsen's Husband? All About Louis Eisner
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: Paris Hilton is seen in Manhattan on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Paris Hilton Visits 'Barbiecore' Pink-Themed House in the Bahamas: 'Feeling at Home'