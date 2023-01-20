Cher Flashes Diamond Ring on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher is enjoying her ongoing romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards.

The "Believe" singer and her music executive boyfriend stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills Thursday — with Cher, 76, happily displaying the dazzling diamond ring Edwards, 36, gifted to her on Christmas Day.

Wearing an all-black ensemble of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, black top and ankle-length blazer trench, Cher smiled and flashed the outside of her hand as she walked into high-end Mediterranean eatery Avra. The pop icon is also rocking platinum blonde hair, matching with her man's frosty shade.

Edwards complemented his dinner date's look in a black trench teamed with blue jeans and black shoes.

The couple also attended M.A.C Cosmetics Hyper Real event in Los Angeles celebrating the brand's new skincare line.

On Dec. 25, the pop icon shared a photo of the engagement-like diamond ring on Twitter, expressing that it was a gift from Edwards.

"THERE R NO WORDS," she wrote in the caption.

The photo quickly generated buzz across social media about the couple's engagement status, causing Cher to repost the picture only a few hours later, explaining, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

TPG / BACKGRID

In November 2022, Cher opened up about the public reaction to her relationship. "Haters are gonna hate ... Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone," she tweeted

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher added in a since-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room.

In another tweet on Jan. 12, the Grammy winner, who has expressed that the pair "kiss like teenagers," posted a very simple update about her beau.

"OK, GOT TO GO BRING ALEXANDER SOME FOOD," Cher wrote with a kiss emoji. "I'll Be Back Later, for awhile."

A fan responded: "Cher reminds me of those women in my family-that once they have a beau, they are MIA! LOL," they said. "MIA," meaning missing in action.

Cher was previously married to late musicians Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979., with whom she shares sons Chaz, 53, and Elijah, 46, respectively.

In the 1980s, she was also rumored to have dated several men decades her junior, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti.

In early December 2022, Cher explained her reasoning behind dating younger men in an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, telling the host that she would've "never had a date" had she just stuck to older guys.

"Older men just didn't like me all that much," Cher said. "Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since losing her mom Georgia Holt at the age of 96 on Dec. 10, the pop-culture icon has found an extra appreciation for her music executive boyfriend as she grieves.

"This new relationship has helped ease the pain of the loss," a music industry source previously told PEOPLE. The diamond ring has reportedly also helped boost her spirits.

"The ring was the perfect present to help her get through this bittersweet time," says a second insider.