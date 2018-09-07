Cher just took the phrase “Cher Hair” to a whole new level.

On Friday’s all-new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the superstar singer joins DeGeneres for a trip to a local Los Angeles Drybar — where the surprises fans by giving them complete hair makeovers.

The two customers both look super excited to have the stars take over, giving them full control.

That’s pretty trusting, considering Cher admits she doesn’t know what she’s doing. “This is a nightmare,” she says as she takes a curling iron and blow drier to her client’s hair. “Do you have insurance when you burn her hair off or rip it out?”

Later on, Cher pulls an Ariel and uses a fork to comb the woman’s locks, wondering if it would help her make a part easier. Cher eventually settles on pigtails. “Seriously, that is the worst… you really went into the right business,” DeGeneres quips.

Cher and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Cher and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Of course, DeGeneres is having fun with it all. Spraying hairspray around and cracking jokes, she teases Cher relentlessly. At one point, they even get into a fight with a water mister and a blowdryer.

“You bitch,” Cher quips at her.

Among all the shenanigans, there’s time to chat. “You’re supposed to do girl talk in a hair salon. Cher have you slept with a girl?” DeGeneres wonders at one point.

“No. I’ve flirted, does that count?” Cher responds.

Cher and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Eventually, DeGeneres whips out something Cher is all too familiar with: wigs.

“Oh I have one of these,” Cher says, later putting a rocker wig on DeGeneres’ head.

The move launches DeGeneres into her own rendition of Cher’s ’80s hit, “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

Cher does not approve. “You know, of all the bad [impressions] I’ve heard on me, this is probably the worst,” she says. “That’s terrible.”

In the end they leave, with DeGeneres claiming that the experience brought them closer. “I feel like we’re best friends now.”

“Nope, we’re not,” Cher jokes.

Elsewhere on Friday’s Ellen, Cher gives an hour-long in-studio interview, chatting about everything from her latest movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again to her friendship with longtime costar and friend Meryl Streep. She also performs a song from her upcoming ABBA tribute album, Dancing Queen.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication.