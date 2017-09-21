Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Cher, 71, Says She Weighed 106 Lbs. in Her Prime, Still Does Planks Every Day

Cher is just as candid in real life as she is on Twitter. And we would know. PEOPLE caught up with the 71-year-old legend, who fronts Gap‘s fall campaign alongside rap star Future, to talk about everything from her iconic style to her skincare routine — and all those planks she does to stay fit (they are in fact her secret to turning back time…). Below, some fun highlights from our exclusive interview with the unfiltered star.

• She Keeps All Her Famous Costumes in Storage

“They have to be kept in a unit that is the right temperature so the fabrics are preserved. I don’t plan to re-wear them, but also my whole life I was 106 pounds, and I haven’t been that in a million years! I can’t really get into most of them. There’s a big difference between 106 and 126.”

• She Does Planks Every (!) Day

“I started out with 30 seconds and I thought I was gonna die. Now I do three to five minutes!”

• She Has Only One Fashion Rule

“Be who you are. When Sonny [Bono] and I first started, we were wearing clothes that no one was wearing and that got us into trouble. People thought we were freaks. There’s a penalty when you’re the first to try something different.”

• She’s All About the “Cher Hair” Trend

“It’s a good look! I saw Kim [Kardashian West] do it, and thought it was so great. I’ve worn my hair like that since I was a girl. For now it’s back, but then girls will start doing something else when they get bored.”

• She Wears Sweats and Leggings at Home

“I’m kind of a bum. I keep my hair in a bun, because it’s just a pain in the ass.”

• She Uses Proactiv

“My skincare routine is very eclectic. I don’t stick to one particular product, I just have things that I love from different people. I have a friend, her name is Dr. Barbara Sturm, and she makes an eye cream and face wash that I love. I love Jan Marini products too. I also have Proactiv products that I love.”

• She Describes Her Style As “Insane”

“I think it’s just because Bob [Mackie] and I just never have any fear and just do insane things.”

• Her Favorite Look Ever Was One of Her Riskiest: The 1986 Academy Awards

“It was just crazy, but I was so in love with it. It was this huge black feather Mohawk. I mean I love that outfit so much. It was so beautiful. If you saw that outfit in person it was just amazing.”