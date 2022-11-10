Cher's 9 Most Iconic Outfits in 'Clueless'

Is it weird to want to dress like a teenager in 1995? Asking for a friend

Lindy Segal
Published on November 10, 2022
alicia silverstone, clueless
Alicia Silverstone in Clueless (1995). Photo: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

As '90s style icons go, Cher Horowitz from Clueless is undoubtedly one of the greats. Played by Alicia Silverstone, Cher floats from scene to scene in the best of the decade — plaid, crop tops, slip dresses, the list goes on. Her outfits are so iconic, they've become Halloween canon and have served as style inspo for a new age of fashion icons like Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles.

Revisit Cher's best outfits here, from her Calvin Klein slip dress to her iconic yellow plaid set.

Jaunty Beret

Alicia Silverstone (as Cher Horowitz) and Stacey Dash (as Dionne Davenport)
CBS

How many of us can say we've casually pulled off a beret at school? (Zero. That's how many.) But the always-sophisticated Cher wears her headwear with ease — and it even looks tame in comparison to Dionne's whimsical hat.

Red Bow Mini

Scene from movie Clueless
Paramount Pictures

As red dresses in Clueless go, there's one dress to rule them all (more on that later). But this short-sleeve, bow-adorned mini is pretty adorable too, so we shouldn't take it out of the running just because it also happens to be red. And bonus points for the matching headband!

Mall Mini

Alicia Silverstone (as Cher Horowitz) and Justin Walker (as Christian). Theatrical wide release, Friday, July 21, 1995
CBS

The babydoll dress is one of the most recognizable '90s trends, and no one does it better than Cher. Her mint-green mini for a shopping trip with Christian (in an equally stylish pink look, we might add) may be simple, but we'd copy her look to this day — down to the tiny purse.

Gym Class Heroes

Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash
Moviestore/Shutterstock

We can pretty much thank Cher and Dionne for inventing the athleisure trend, no? In their layered — and coordinating, of course — black-and-white gym looks, the besties proved that you can look great while breaking a sweat (or in their case, finding an excuse not to do so).

Prep School

Brittany Murphy (as Tai), Alicia Silverstone (as Cher) and Stacey Dash (as Dionne). Theatrical wide release, Friday, July 21, 1995
CBS

There may not be a decipherable dress code at Bronson Alcott High School, but Cher and her crew still make the academic look seem cool. In her blouse, sweater vest, button-adorned mini and headband, her look says "school uniform, but make it fashion."

Cher's "Most Capable-Looking Outfit"

Alicia Silverstone holding shopping bags in a scene from the film 'Clueless', 1995
Paramount Pictures/Getty

We can all relate to Cher totally buggin' over putting together her "most capable looking outfit" — that is, a ruffled top, argyle skirt and knee-highs — for her ill-fated driving test. We can also relate to her heading out for some retail therapy in the same look afterward.

The Calvin Klein Dress

CLUELESS, Justin Walker, Alicia Silverstone, 1995
Paramount/courtesy Everett

Date night was perhaps never the same after Cher came downstairs for her night with Christian in this neutral slip dress (a precursor to Carrie Bradshaw's equally obsession-worthy "naked dress"? We think so.) The barely there style prompted one of the film's more memorable father-daughter exchanges, which Silverstone recently reenacted on her TikTok account in honor of the film's anniversary — featuring her son, Bear Blu, in the role of Cher's father.

"This is an Alaïa."

Alicia Silverstone (as Cher Horowitz)
CBS

Late designer Azzedine Alaïa was certainly well-known in fashion before Clueless, but the film made him a household name. Cher, in distress after leaving a party in the Valley, is wearing the body-con red minidress when she's held up after calling home. When her assailant tells her to get on the floor, she objects, telling him she can't because — say it with us — "This is an Alaïa." His demands don't change ("An a-what-a?"), and one of the most memorable movie outfits and scenes is born.

Yellow Plaid Set

Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone walking and talking on their mobile phones in a scene from the film 'Clueless', 1995
Paramount Pictures/Getty

When we think Cher, we think this yellow plaid blazer and miniskirt look — complete with a mini backpack and thigh-high stockings of course. The outfit is not only Cher's most iconic, it's also a quintessential look of the '90s as a whole, and has been channeled by everyone from Penelope Disick to Harry Styles to Natalie Portman. In 2017, Silverstone even rewore the look herself on an episode of Lip Sync Battle, when she performed Iggy Azalea's "Fancy." The music video for the hit? An homage to, you guessed it, Clueless.

