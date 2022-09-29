Cher Celebrates After Surprise Runway Cameo at Paris Fashion Week: 'Just Had Best Time'

Cher is turning back time!

The legendary singer and Oscar winning actress, 76, looked younger than ever in a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week Wednesday, walking on the runway for the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show.

For her appearance, Cher wore a dark, futuristic spandex look complete with black platform boots, which complemented her signature long, dark mane.

She was cheered on by onlookers as her 1998 hit "Strong Enough" played over the loudspeaker, according to video of the moment shared by WWD. After embracing the label's creative director Olivier Rousteing, Cher sang along to her tune as she waved at the crowd while walking arm-in-arm and hand-in-hand with Rousteing.

Following the show, Cher shared her thoughts about the experience on Twitter.

"Just had the best time on stage," she wrote, in an all-caps tweet. "Felt great, show was probably [the] best fashion show 'ever.' "

She went on to call the models "[beauties] from another universe," and said that both the clothes and Rousteing were "to die for."

"[The] stage was calling me, 'Cher.... Oh Cher.... Come home...,' " she wrote, alongside a series of Cher-looking avatars, including a "head-exploding" emoji. "I hear you."

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

More than 100 models, including Ashley Graham and Kristen McMenamy, walked the runway for the show at Paris' Stade Jean-Bouin, according to WWD, while Kylie Jenner — sporting a daring crocheted Balmain look — was among those who looked on at the massive stadium show.

"Cher has been a daring pioneer, a true trailblazer, for over six decades, never slowing down, always pulling us along with her, as she courageously marches forward," Rousteing told the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In June, the icon collaborated with another noted fashion house — Versace — for a limited-edition, Pride-inspired capsule collection which included a tee shirt, baseball cap and pair of socks branded with "Chersace."

"It has always been my dream to collaborate with Cher, and it's finally come true!" Donatella Versace, the house's artistic director, said of the collaboration in a press release at the time.