Cher Flashes Ring in Party Photo with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Happy New Year, Daddy'

Cher is ringing in the new year with her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards.

The iconic singer, 76, was all smiles as she attended an event with her beau by her side over the weekend.

"Happy New Year, Daddy," she captioned the photo of Edwards giving her a kiss on the cheek on Twitter.

In the snap, Cher also put her new diamond ring front and center, which recently sparked engagement buzz when the singer posted it on social media over the holidays, expressing that it was a gift from Edwards.

"THERE R NO WORDS," she captioned the post from Christmas Day.

After the photo prompted a slew of questions from fans, Cher explained, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Cher/Twitter

The Grammy winner and music executive, 36, first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles.

Following the outing, Cher confirmed their relationship, while also defending their 40-year age gap, writing in a now-deleted Twitter post, "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️."

Cher responded to her haters yet again on New Year's Day, posting a second shot of her and Edwards staring lovingly into each other's eyes.

"This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her," she wrote on Twitter.

Cher/Twitter

Before Cher, Edwards dated Amber Rose, with whom he shares a son named Slash. The two were together for three years before breaking up in August 2021 after Rose accused Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 different people.

Meanwhile, Cher was married to the late Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and the late Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She is also no stranger to dating younger guys, having dated several men that were decades her junior in the 1980s, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti.

"The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date," Cher told PEOPLE in 2021. "Younger men weren't intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren't having it."