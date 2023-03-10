Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards Share Steamy Kiss as They Make Red Carpet Debut at Versace Show

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards are bringing their love to the front row.

Three months after making headlines for their budding romance, which has since turned into a public relationship, the Grammy-winning icon, 76, and the music executive, 36, made their red carpet debut at Versace's Los Angeles fashion show — and even packed on some PDA.

On Thursday the music industry duo, who met at Paris Fashion Week in September, supported designer Donatella Versace as she introduced the label's Fall/ Winter 2023 collection in West Hollywood.

And they were not shy about showcasing their love at the fashionable function. Ahead of the show, Cher and Edwards cuddled and posed for photos on the carpet. The also shared a steamy kiss for photographers.

The industry legend wore an edgy blue outfit, featuring a studded metallic biker jacket teamed with a matching catsuit with metal hardware, a corset bodice and mesh overlay. She rounded out the pieces with statement platform boots.

Meanwhile Edwards (who is the ex-boyfriend of Amber Rose and father to their 3-year-old son Slash Electric) opted for an understated head-to-toe black ensemble. He sported a relaxed Versace jacket with gold Medusa buttons, a knitted shirt, pleated trousers, square-toe boots and sunglasses.

The twosome were joined by multiple A-listers at the show, including Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway, Lil Nas X and Elton John.

Back in November, Cher and Edwards were spotted holding hands while hanging out in Los Angeles with rapper Tyga. Shortly after, the "Strong Enough" singer took to social media to defend the 40-year age gap between the two, which caused quite the conversation.

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher wrote in a since-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room.

A source told PEOPLE last month that "they are very much in love," noting that the two were inseparable at a pre-Grammys party.

"They held hands all night and were very lovey-dovey and kissing often," the source added. "They're not talking marriage or anything like that, but they are exclusive and serious."

While matrimony isn't on their minds just yet, rings are. In December, the Oscar winner showed off the impressive diamond ring Edwards gifted to her. "THERE R NO WORDS," she wrote in the caption.

The snapshot fueled engagement speculations, which Cher disclaimed by explaining, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool," referring to her man's flaming manicure.

Edwards has also been a support system for Cher, who went through a period of grieving after the death of her mother Georgia Holt in December.

"This new relationship has helped ease the pain of the loss," a music industry source told PEOPLE that month. A second insider added, "The ring was the perfect present to help her get through this bittersweet time."