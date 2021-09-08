Cher Loves These $20 Pants from Amazon That Make Her Behind Look 'BootyFull'
Cher has worn her fair share of flared pants over the years — and she's recently revealed that this $20 pair from Amazon is one of her favorites.
The 75-year-old singer and actress raved about the best-selling Arolina Wide Leg Lounge Pants on Twitter over the weekend, calling them "slinky" and "hot."
"I love these, my others Feel slinky,Lasts forever, 19. Cool/Hot, Doesn't Have to break ur bank," she wrote. "you Might Want 2 Wait till I Get My Order 2 See if fit Is still the Same.There's A million patterns/Colors."
The star also mentioned that they make her butt look "BootyFull" when prompted by one user.
As it turns out, Cher isn't the only one that's obsessed — over 13,500 Amazon shoppers have left the Arolina pants a five-star rating thanks to how soft, flattering, and comfy they are. The stretchy high-waisted pants come in 34 colors and patterns, from basic black to bold florals, have two faux back pockets, and are available in sizes S to 3XL. Customers say they get tons of compliments on them, and that they feel like pajamas "but look like a million bucks."
"These pants are PERFECT for what I was looking and hoping for," one shopper wrote. "I will be working at a private school and these will fit the dress code as needed. I am 5'7" and 160 lbs and I got a medium — these couldn't fit me any better! They go all the way to the floor, which is what I wanted… They also give a slimming effect, which is always a plus."
The same customer loved the Arolina pants so much they gave an update six months later: "I have worn my first original pair A LOT! I just ordered and received three more pairs. I am also 14 lbs heavier, but these still fit me very well."
With Cher's stamp of approval, you don't have to convince us to add Arolina's comfy and flattering pants to our carts ASAP.
