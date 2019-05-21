After more than 30 years, Cher is finally introducing a new fragrance to the world.

The Grammy Award-winning artist announced her latest endeavor with ScentBeauty, the world’s first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke fragrances, the day after celebrating her 73rd birthday. Cher’s new signature fragrance, called Eau de Couture by Cher, marks the star’s big return to the industry after her Uninhibited perfume became discontinued in 1987. But this time, Cher took a different approach to selecting the perfect scent.

“This is a genderless scent. I made it for people who love perfume and want to smell good and for people who feel that it’s part of who they are,” she said in a press release of the fragrance, which features notes of vanilla, bergamot, neroli, jasmine and vetiver. She added: “I like vanilla. It’s very touchy-feely. It makes you want to hold yourself. Image zoom Jenny Anderson/Getty

But before bringing a new product into the world, Cher wanted to make sure every aspect of it, from the packaging to the scent itself, was perfect.

5-20-19 CHER…EAU DE COUTURE” I’VE BEEN WORKING ON MY

PERFUME FOR FOUR YEARS‼️

MY ”ONE”CRITERIA…..

“WHEN”I”❤️TO WEAR IT…

I’LL BE READY TO SHARE IT” I WEAR IT EVERY DAY

🎂👻 — Cher (@cher) May 20, 2019