Cher announced her new fragrance, Eau de Couture by Cher, one day after celebrating her 73rd birthday
After more than 30 years, Cher is finally introducing a new fragrance to the world.
The Grammy Award-winning artist announced her latest endeavor with ScentBeauty, the world’s first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke fragrances, the day after celebrating her 73rd birthday. Cher’s new signature fragrance, called Eau de Couture by Cher, marks the star’s big return to the industry after her Uninhibited perfume became discontinued in 1987. But this time, Cher took a different approach to selecting the perfect scent.
“This is a genderless scent. I made it for people who love perfume and want to smell good and for people who feel that it’s part of who they are,” she said in a press release of the fragrance, which features notes of vanilla, bergamot, neroli, jasmine and vetiver.
She added: “I like vanilla. It’s very touchy-feely. It makes you want to hold yourself.
But before bringing a new product into the world, Cher wanted to make sure every aspect of it, from the packaging to the scent itself, was perfect.
“I have worked on this fragrance for the last four years. It is a labor of love and I am especially happy to announce this the day after my birthday,” she said.
While Cher has yet to confirm the exact launch date (she tweeted when she’s “ready” she will “share it”), ScentBeauty says the fragrance will hit its website and key retailers starting in late fall 2019. In the meantime, Cher is wearing her scent at every chance she gets.
“This too is a milestone in my career as an artist. It completely expresses who I am, and I wear it every day,” she said. “I know there are people who don’t want to have anything on them, but I cannot even go to that place.”