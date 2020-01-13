Chelsea Handler Runs 'Naked' on the Beach in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Shapewear and Boob Tape

Chelsea Handler is reinventing beachwear thanks to some help from Kim Kardashian West.

On Saturday, the comedian shared a clip of herself running along the beach (Baywatch style!) in a slow-motion Instagram video, decked out in items from Kardashian West’s solution-focused shapewear brand, SKIMS.

Handler, 44, skipped traditional swimwear in favor of a pair of beige-colored core control shorts and body tape, which she put across her boobs and her private area.

“I’ve always wanted to run on a beach naked, and now with @skims, I finally can,” she wrote alongside the video. “Thank you @kimkardashian !”

The KKW mogul, 39, showed her love for the video, commenting, “Crying!!!!! The tape over the vag is the best part!”

Other celebs followed suit and praised Handler on Instagram.

“This made my day,” Any Schumer commented, while Rumer Willis said, “This is everything I hoped 2020 might be.”

Reese Witherspoon joked, “Is that Bo Derek?” referring to the actress who wore a beige-colored swimsuit on the beach in the 1979 comedy, 10. January Jones added, “What’s that crotch pocket thingy doin.”

Gwyneth Paltrow commented with a crying-face emoji, while Naomi Watts posted a slew of gold trophy emojis.

Handler gave a closer glimpse at the “naked” look on her Instagram Story, laying across a rock on the beach, accessorized with a black sun hat and sunnies.

She made a joke on one photo writing: “The look I make before sex.”

When asked what she was wearing, the comedian replied, “SKIM by Kim Kardashian. This is the nude, don’t worry about it.” She also shared a view of her back, which showed how the body tape was placed to securely hold up her breasts.

Handler’s body tape work replicates that way Kardashian West uses the product to give herself a “boob lift.”

Leading up to the SKIMS body tape launch in November, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star demonstrated how to use the tape to lift up her breasts and add support in outfits that don’t allow her to wear a bra.

“I go right in over the nipple. I try not to go too much in by her neck because usually a dress comes in that way. You lift it to the desired lift. You try to not lift it too much to where it wrinkles,” the mother of four said on her Instagram Story as she applied the flesh-toned tape on a topless model.

As she put the tape on the other side, the star added: “Guys this has been such a lifesaving secret that I learned on set of a fragrance shoot. The key to the tape is you do not want it to be too stretchy.”

Unlike the harsher types of tape that she’s used in the past (pictured above in 2008), her SKIMS body tape is meant to be comfortable to remove.

“This material is so amazing to wear,” she explained of the SKIMS product. “It doesn’t really rip off your skin like the gaffer’s tape used to do. That would give me literal scabs and burns for the longest time.”