Chelsea Handler Rocks a DIY Bra Top Made Out of Face Masks in Hilarious Workout Video

Chelsea Handler has repeatedly used her social media platform to stress the importance of wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

Chelsea Handler is pulling out all the stops when it comes to wearing face masks!

The comedian and TV personality, who has repeatedly used her social media platform to stress the importance of wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, took her advocacy to the next level during a recent workout.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video documenting the sweat session, not only did Handler, 45, wear a surgical mask on her face, she also tied two masks together to create a DIY bra top!

“Everybody needs to find a mask and put it on because I’d like to have fun again, okay?” she says in the hilarious clip. “People want their kids to go back to school and we’re abusing our health care workers. Please find a mask and put it on any part of your body!”

“I can’t handle you” commented pal Molly Sims, as Uzo Aduba added, “I can’t with you, but also yes 😂.”

Trainer Ben Bruno even got in on the act, encouraging his followers to wear masks to promote “safe sets.”

“Wear a mask. Or if you’re @chelseahandler, wear three,” he captioned a photo of the pair standing together in their masks.

Putting her creativity on display in the early days of the global pandemic, Handler even fashioned a DIY mask together out of her bra.

“With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands. Men included,” she quipped, leading her followers on a quick tutorial on how to turn a single bra into a face mask.

Of course, part of wearing a mask in public means keeping it on — a point which Handler stressed in a recent social media post.

“This is a PSA for mask users everywhere, which should include every f— body. You don’t need to go like this while you’re talking to somebody while wearing a mask,” she said, pulling down her mask to expose her mouth. “We can f— hear you.”

“We have been watching newscasters for the past two months broadcast through a television set, or through your iPhone. If you can hear them, I can hear you while you’re standing 2 or 10 feet away from me,” she continued. “Just keep your f— mask on.”

A group of researchers at Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science recently found that without any mask, the droplets from a cough traveled more than 8 feet — past even the recommended 6 feet for social distancing.

Experts agree that when it comes to protection, the N-95 mask works best — though they should be reserved for medical professionals and other frontline workers — and a recent study determined that after that, multi-layered sewn cloth masks are the second-most effective form of protection.