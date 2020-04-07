Chelsea Handler Turns Her Bra Into a Face Mask: 'We Have to Take Matters into Our Own Hands'

Chelsea Handler is getting creative with her DIY face mask.

On Tuesday, the comedian, TV personality and best-selling author gave her Instagram followers a quick tutorial on how to turn a single bra into a face mask. She captioned the video, “With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands. Men included.”

This comes only days after the CDC announced their recommendation that everyone wear masks or some sort of face covering when in public during the coronavirus pandemic. Although it may look slightly ridiculous, Handler’s DIY mask is a no-cost option of which her followers seem to approve.

Writer Maria Shriver commented on the post, “I dare you to go out like that actually you probably will!” Another user joked, “Genius—my bra will finally get some use during quarantine.”

Like so many around the world, Handler has been social distancing at home. However, that has not stopped the former TV host from entertaining her fans. Since beginning her self-isolation, fans have been treated to a video of her swooning over Barack Obama in Hillary, a fashion show of strictly jumpsuits and a short look at the comedian’s at-home exercise routine.

Despite all the fun and games, Handler is continuing to encourage everyone to stay home during this pandemic. She posted a photo on Monday that said, “Anne Frank & 7 other people hid is a 450 sq ft. attic for 761 days, quietly trying to remain undiscovered to stay alive… We can all do our part to keep everyone safe and spend a few weeks at home.”

She said in the caption, “A little perspective to kick off Monday. Let’s all do our part to keep each other safe.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.