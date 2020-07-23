"Dear Chelsea I’m so happy that you liked my post well enough to emulate it. I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a bit more relaxed," Martha Stewart wrote in the comment section of the comedian's post

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

Earlier this week, Martha Stewart posted a sultry selfie while taking a dip in her 30-year-old pool “natural concrete finish” pool, and both the 78-year-old lifestyle guru and her East Hampton backyard have never looked better.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From Stewart’s pouty expression to her frosted lip gloss and near-flawless complexion, the glam shot is already iconic and quickly went viral.

It also made quite the impression on Chelsea Handler, who recreated Stewart's post on Wednesday and captioned it with a cheeky remark: “Im here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in.”

Stewart saw the comedian’s post and had a lot to say about it, much to the delight of her fans and followers.

“Dear Chelsea I’m so happy that you liked my post well enough to emulate it. I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a bit more relaxed,” she wrote, as captured by Instagram account Comments By Celebs. “Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F---ING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha.”

Image zoom Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Social media users debated whether Stewart's clever, lengthy response was meant as a compliment or a subtle clapback.

“I can’t tell if Martha was pissed or pleased,” one person said under Comments By Celebs’ post on Wednesday. A second joked, “This ladies and gents is what you call a back handed compliment lol.”

Model and actress Brooklyn Decker added, “I don’t know if she should be insulted or flattered?”

Others were shocked to learn that the businesswoman is 78, with many Instagram users joking that the pool selfie (which has garnered over 200,000 likes and hundreds of comments) is a total "thirst trap."

"Martha is here for a hot girl summer," one user wrote. While another posted, "You have some nerve lookin this HOT at 78 years young 🔥🔥🔥 now lemme get that skin care routine."