Chelsea Handler Celebrates Her 48th Birthday by Skiing in a Bikini — See Her Cheeky Post!

March 2, 2023
Chelsea Handler. Photo: Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler sure knows how to celebrate!

The comedian marked turning 48 at the end of February by hitting the slopes in just a bikini and sharing the evidence to her Instagram page.

Handler teamed her bikini — which featured the U.S. and Canadian flags — with gray gloves, a black hat and Oakley goggles.

"This one's for you, Tucker!" the TV host captioned the snapshot of herself smiling against a snowy backdrop. The caption appeared to be in reference to Tucker Carlson, who recently mocked her for not having any children. The TV host and political commentator also called Handler an "aging, deeply unlikeable woman."

Handler's photo followed a video she shared on Saturday of herself showing off her impressive skiing skills to Eminem's "Without Me." "48! Salud!" she captioned the clip.

Chelsea Handler. Chelsea Handler/Instagram

It's not the first time Handler has stripped off and hit the slopes to celebrate the birthday. In fact, this is her thing! Last year the star took to the mountains topless to mark her 47th birthday.

Handler wore nothing but blue underwear and American flag stickers over her breasts. She also attached an American flag and a Canadian flag to her white ski helmet and held a beverage in one hand and a joint in the other.

"47 💙," she captioned the skiing video, which was set to "The Next Episode" by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg. "Doing all the things I love with the man I love."

The aforementioned "man" was in reference to Handler's former boyfriend Jo Koy, who she spilt from in July 2022.

During an episode of Brooke Shields' Now What? podcast in December, Handler reflected on her split from her longtime friend-turned-boyfriend.

"I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, 'Oh my God, I won.' Like I got everything," she said. "I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things. And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with," she continued, before explaining the relationship even changed her perspective on marriage.

"I'm not that hard up to get married, but I was open to the idea of it, and we definitely discussed it at length because it was important to him," she elaborated. "And then, towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person," she added.

Handler announced the pair's split on Instagram after nearly a year of dating.

