Chelsea Clinton Has Funny Mismatched Shoes Wardrobe Mishap at Wes Moore Inauguration: 'Oprah Noticed'

The former first daughter's recent wardrobe malfunction did not get past Oprah Winfrey!

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 19, 2023 04:27 PM
Chelsea Clinton Wore Mismatched Heels To Wes Moore's Inaguration – And Oprah Noticed
Photo: Chelsea Clinton/Twitter; Santiago Felipe/Getty

Chelsea Clinton will surely check her heels every time she leaves the house after this honest fashion mistake.

The former first daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton took to Twitter Wednesday to share a funny story about a very relatable wardrobe mishap.

When getting ready early in the morning to head to Maryland Governor Wes Moore's inauguration, Clinton accidentally grabbed a pointy-toed black pump and a peep-toe black heel instead of a matching pair of shoes.

Clinton posted a picture of her mismatched black heels with the caption, "Getting ready early this morning to head to Annapolis for ⁦@iamwesmoore's inauguration, I grabbed two black heels, and failed to grab an actual pair of shoes. I didn't notice until I was in Penn Station. ⁦@Oprah⁩ of course noticed as soon as I sat down next to her…!"

Oprah taking notice most likely came before the global media icon took the stage to share words of support and introduce Maryland's new leader. Telling attendees and the world she trusts Moore's judgment, vision, and leadership and that she thinks "with Wes Moore as your governor, Maryland's best days lie ahead."

Both Oprah and Clinton have known Moore – the first Black man to be elected Governor of Maryland and the third Black man ever elected Governor of a US State – for some time. Clinton tweeting prior to the inauguration, "Have been blessed to call the new Governor of Maryland @iamwesmoore a friend for more than half my life. So honored to be at his & @arunamiller's inauguration today!"

Maryland Governor Wes Moore pumps his fist as he, first lady Dawn Moore (C) and Chelsea Clinton attend his inauguration ceremony at the Maryland State House on January 18, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Oprah met the Rhodes scholar and rising political star when she interviewed him for his first book, The Other Wes Moore, published in 2011. The book follows two young Moore's lives in Baltimore, one being a Rhodes scholar on the path to live the life he currently lives, and the other serving a life sentence, highlighting the importance of equal access to opportunities and support that is part of his mission as governor.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/oprah-winfrey/" data-inlink="true">Oprah Winfrey</a> delivers remarks during the Inauguration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller at Maryland State House on January 18, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland.
Brian Stukes/Getty

The same mission that the new governor has long been involved with, even before taking a run at politics. The writer and scholar was the CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, an NYC-based poverty-fighting nonprofit that's big with Wall Street titans and A-list celebrities, helping those in need access life-changing services.

Oprah says from his book to his nonprofit work, "This might be his first day as an elected official. But Wes Moore has been a public servant his whole adult life. And there's so much more to come. He's just getting started."

