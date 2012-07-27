“Look what I done did!!” Alicia Keys gleefully Tweeted to followers last week, debuting a brand new ‘do. The soulful songstress, who’s lately rocked a softer, shoulder-length look , shared an Instagram collage of her sleek new cut, worn both straight and curly. (She even posted a pic of her longer locks on the ground post-chop.)

Keys has worn many a ponytail in recent months, perhaps due to the busyness of motherhood; she welcomed son Egypt in October 2010. “She’s just a natural mom,” her husband, Swizz Beatz, recently told PEOPLE. “She even surprised my mom, who wanted to give her tips but was like, ‘What tips can I give her?! She’s already ahead of the game.'” Tell us: What do you think of Keys’s new look?