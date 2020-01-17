12 Work-Perfect Dresses No One Will Guess You Got on Amazon for Under $40

Image zoom

Spending a lot of money on work attire is annoying, especially if you’re settling on suboptimal styles that can’t double as social event outfits. Finding work-appropriate clothes that you actually want to wear from the office to happy hour is tough, and finding those elusive items at a reasonable price point is near impossible — which is why we did the legwork on Amazon to show you some chic work dress options sans expensive price tags.

Rather than thinking “this’ll do” as you fidget with an awkward neckline and settle for an unflattering hem length on a boxy dress, shop our selections of work staples below. They’re all from Amazon (a.k.a. Prime eligible), they’ve all got tons of customers who love them, and they’re all under $40. In any of these styles, you’ll get dressed in the morning feeling good about yourself and ready to carpe diem.

Lark & Ro Center Twist Dress

This work wardrobe staple comes in three classic solids and features a flattering cinched detailing at the waist. Shoppers say it “fits beautifully,” is well-made, and “does not wrinkle at all.”

Buy It! Lark & Ro Women’s Crepe Knit Short Sleeve Center Twist Dress, $27.74–$29; amazon.com

PrettyGarden Sheath Belted Dress

This customer-beloved dress is form-fitting enough not to be boxy while remaining modest enough for the office. Shop the best-selling short-sleeved and long-sleeved dresses in 17 colors and patterns.

Buy It! PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Short-Sleeve Sheath Belted Dress With Pockets, $20.99; amazon.com

Ouges Button Down Skater Dress

This playful dress is available both in short- and long-sleeved options and comes in a whopping 22 designs, from solids to florals, animal prints, and abstract tropical themes. In the nearly 1,700 reviews, you’ll find shoppers raving about the length, flattering cut, pockets, and comfortable material.

Buy It! Ouges Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets, $16.99-$26.99; amazon.com

Kirundo Leopard A-Lined Dress

Shop the long-sleeved, cinched-waisted dress in four colors of trendy leopard print: green, white, red, or khaki. In addition to the work dress being “very chic and comfortable,” one shopper said “I received compliments the entire time I wore it.”

Buy It! Kirundo Women’s Midi Leopard Long Sleeves High Waist Dress, $22.99; amazon.com

Homeyee Party A-Line Dress

The sophisticated and polished style of this dress makes it versatile enough to wear to the office or to dress up for a cocktail party. It comes in 11 colors and patterns, including stylish houndstooth and two-toned options that look like a high-waisted skirt and top ensemble.

Buy It! Homeyee Women’s Chic Crew Neck 3/4 Sleeve Party Aline Dress, $29.99–$33.99; amazon.com

Woosunze Bell Sleeve Work Casual Dress

The cut of this dress is flattering, while the flouncy sleeves step up the style factor. There are 23 solid and patterned options to choose from, so you’re sure to find one that captures the office look you’re going for. Shoppers call it a “classy, elegant dress” and a “great buy.”

Buy It! Woosunze Women’s Flounce Bell Sleeve Office Pencil Dress, $22.95–$32.88; amazon.com

Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress

Another Lark & Ro piece to make our list, this cap-sleeved dress is a classic wrap style that can easily fit diverse functions and occasions. If your office is on the colder side, you can don a cardigan or opt for the long-sleeved version of the universal dress — both are available in a bunch of colors and patterns.

Buy It! Lark & Ro Women’s Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress, $9.52–$39; amazon.com

Muxxn Vintage Tie-Neck Dress

The number-one best seller in Amazon’s Women’s Wear to Work Dresses category, this sophisticated dress has nearly 1,100 perfect five-star reviews for its “excellent fit,” “beautiful color,” “quality material,” “good stretch factor,” and the “numerous compliments” shoppers receive when wearing it. Shop the work dress is 16 shades.

Buy It! Muxxn Women’s Classic Vintage Tie Neck Dress with Pocket, $29.99–$32.99; amazon.com

Rekucci Fit-and-Flare Crossover Tummy Control Dress

Shoppers say this flattering dress is wrinkle-resistant, easy to dress up or down, and won’t fade or shrink in the wash. One shopper explained, “I have this dress in three colors: black, charcoal, and royal blue. It is very flattering and comfortable. You can wear it with glamorous heels for a dinner out, or conservative pumps in the office. It’s versatile and perfect.”

Buy It! Rekucci Women’s Slimming 3/4 Sleeve Fit-and-Flare Crossover Tummy Control Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Milumia Pleated Belted A-Line Dress

Available in sizes XS to 0X, the inclusive sizing means everyone can enjoy this work dress that “feels more expensive than it is.” The pleated midi-length skirt is a timeless look for both the office and dinner with friends, and you can shop the upscale style in either long or short-sleeve as well as round or V-neck.

Buy It! Milumia Women’s Elegant Pleated Belted Solid Long A Line Dress, $26.99–$37.99; amazon.com

Allegra K Contrast Doll Collar Flare Dress

For a slightly more alternative work dress, this collared piece will help you channel a refined Wednesday Addams. Shoppers love the fit and material and say it’s “very well made.” Shop the Amazon’s Choice dress in two different shades of red, black, green (with a black collar), pink, or a blue velvet.

Buy It! Allegra K Women’s Contrast Doll Collar Short Sleeves Flare Dress, $17.99–$24.99; amazon.com

Hotouch A-Line and Flare Midi Dress

This pretty swing style is the number-one best seller in Amazon’s Women’s Petite Casual Dresses category, and shoppers call it “absolutely gorgeous,” a “must have,” “comfortable,” and “very flattering.” Several reviewers also note the material is thicker than they expected and they’ll be picking up the work dress in more colors — which is very easy to do because it comes in 23.

Buy It! Hotouch Women’s 3/4 Sleeve A-Line and Flare Midi Long Dress, $9.99-$28.59; amazon.com

