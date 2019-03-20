9 Super Cute Beach Bags from Amazon You Won’t Believe Are Under $35

Sometimes, you just want to look cute when you’re going to the beach — we get it. It seems like celebrities are always looking their best on vacation , so why can’t we follow suit? With summer right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about your beach wardrobe (and yes, that’s a thing!). So you’ve got your super fab swimsuit and cover up ready to go… but what about a bag?

If you don’t have a dedicated beach bag, you might want to consider getting one. How many times have you grabbed whatever tote you had lying around that either didn’t fit all your stuff, or just wasn’t the best option to take to a wet, sandy beach? Been there, done that. Having an actual beach bag can make your life so much easier — many of them are super roomy so you can actually fit all your essentials (hello, waterproof mascara!), and they’re made from materials that are water resistant, dry quickly, or won’t be easily inundated with sand. We love this colorful straw bag with cotton rope handles that has a dual waterproof and sandproof lining (which can hold up to 30 pounds) and this waterproof tote bag that comes in 25 pretty floral patterns.