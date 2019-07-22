5 Cheap Dupes of Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski’s Super-Cute Ruched Dresses

Image zoom Lastarpix / BACKGRID; David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Y2K fashion trends are back in a big way, but this time around, Paris Hilton is not to blame. Instead, a new generation of It girls has taken it upon themselves to bring back some of the era’s most celebrated fads, from statement hair accessories to crop tops.

Ruched dresses have also made their way back into the limelight, thanks to celebs like Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, who are regularly spotted sporting gathered, figure-hugging looks that could’ve come straight out of 2001. But the trend isn’t reserved for the rich and famous — Amazon carries tons of affordable ruched dress options, some of which look just like the styles seen on Jenner and Ratajkowski. Keep scrolling for five of the best ruched dress dupes Amazon right now.

VWIWV Women’s Ruched Tube Top Bodycon Maxi Dress

This flattering mauve style is the spitting image of a dress worn by Jenner in March. Plus, it looks super comfy, and its $26.99 price point is probably a fraction of what the original costs.

Buy It! VWIWV Women’s Ruched Tube Top Bodycon Maxi Dress, $26.99 (orig. $28.90); amazon.com

Ali & Jay Women’s Snapdraggon Long Sleeve Bodycon Ruched Short Mini Dress

Kylie Jenner seems to have a thing for white ruched dresses. Back in December, she wore one in a pearlescent satin, while she opted for a style with exaggerated sleeves during a beach trip last week. This dress by Ali & Jay combines elements of both: Its fitted sleeves are reminiscent of the first, while its jersey fabric makes it summery like the second.

Buy It! Ali & Jay Women’s Snapdraggon Long Sleeve Bodycon Ruched Short Mini Dress, $33.74–$90.71; amazon.com

Kaximil Women’s Backless Sleeveless Ruched Mini Bodycon Dress

Though not available in gray, this spaghetti-strap dress looks just like one Ratajkowski was spotted wearing last summer. You can score this Amazon’s Choice product for just $16.99. Pair it with Yeezys for an authentic Em Rata look.

Buy It! Kaximil Women’s Backless Sleeveless Ruched Mini Bodycon Dress, $16.99; amazon.com

Valphsio Women’s Off Shoulder Mini Dress

Available in four colors in sizes small through XXL, this floral button-up dress gives Ratajkowski’s similar style a run for its money. The red colorway looks the most like hers, but the light blue, dark blue, and yellow are equally cute options.



Buy It! Valphsio Women’s Off Shoulder Mini Dress, $22.99; amazon.com

Cleobella Women’s Belinda Dress

It may not look like the others on the list, but if you ask us, the elasticated bodice on this smock dress qualifies it as ruched. In addition to the bodice, its breezy ivory fabric, puffed sleeves, and floral accents are reminiscent of an eyelet lace dress once worn by Ratajkowski.

Buy It! Cleobella Women’s Belinda Dress, $188; amazon.com