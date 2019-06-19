Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfy, $18 Summer Dress Is One of the Most Flattering They Own

Image zoom Amazon

Summer officially starts this weekend, which means it’s time to slip into your favorite dresses and skirts all season long. While you may already have a variety of warm weather outfits in your closet, you can really never own too many comfy dresses — and we have a feeling you’ll definitely want to add this Amazon favorite to the mix.

The lightweight dress from MSBASIC has hundreds of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who say that it’s not only perfect for summer, but one of the most flattering dresses they own, period. While the dress is super simple (no added ruffles or buttons here!) it comes in 25 super cute prints and colors, including charming floral and pretty tie-dye patterns. Each dress has adjustable spaghetti straps and a flowy, slightly loose fit, as well as a V-neck back detail. But the best part? All options are under $20, and come in sizes from XS to XL. A majority of shoppers say the dress fits perfectly, and that they love to wear it on vacation.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! MSBASIC Women’s Adjustable Strappy Summer Beach Dress, $16.98–$17.98; amazon.com

“This is probably one of my favorite online clothing purchases, ever. You never quite know what you’re going to get, but this one actually exceeded my expectations. As you can tell, it’s shorter, however not too short. The sunflower print gives off a totally ‘90s Saved By the Bell vibe that I really dig,” one shopper wrote. “Very cute. Fits very well. I’m anywhere between a [size] 12 & 14, sometimes even 16, C/D chest, with a big XL butt. Like, I cannot wear undies unless they’re XL, and a tummy that enjoys pizza and chocolate, often. This was purchased in a large and you can see the fit. Just get it. You’ll like it.”

RELATED: This Super Comfy, $20 Maxi Skirt Comes in 60 Colors — and Shoppers Say It’s Perfect for Summer

One shopper even said the dress made her “feel like a princess” after going through a period of feeling uncomfortable in her clothes. “I feel like a princess in this dress! I literally spun in a few circles and grinned at the mirror,” she wrote. “I’ve gained weight recently and I’m going through that point where I don’t feel very pretty, or even comfortable for that matter, in many of my clothes. I’m ecstatic that I ordered this dress — it’s incredibly forgiving for the places you want to smooth over (for me, that’s largely my stomach and that part of your underarm/shoulder… you know the part). This accentuates in all the right places, and smooths over or hides the not-so-favorite places. Highly recommend!”

Shoppers love the dress so much, many purchase three or four more after trying one out. With so many options to choose from, we anticipate it’ll be hard not to add them all to your cart — especially at its $18 price point.