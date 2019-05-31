Amazon Shoppers Love These Super Cute and Comfy Bralettes — and They’re Dirt Cheap Right Now

Amazon is full of under-the-radar brands that make comfy and super cute apparel at an affordable price, from must-have leggings under $25 to everyday basics that won’t cost a fortune. And right now, one of its most popular intimates brands, Mae, is having a sale on tons of products, including its beloved bralettes.

While you could already purchase bras, underwear, sleepwear, and even swimsuits from Mae without breaking the bank, these items are at their cheapest yet during this sale. Bralettes start as low as $13, and if that’s not reason enough to add a few to your cart, take it from Amazon shoppers who absolutely love Mae’s intimates. Its bras have hundreds of reviews raving that they’re the comfiest customers have ever worn.

“I just died and went to heaven in this bralette. It is so heavenly, soft, comfortable and light as a feather that I never want to take it off! Everything about the bra is baby soft. No itchy lace or fabric,” one shopper wrote about the Racerback Lace Plunge Bralette. “I am so excited to find a bralette that is comfortable and fits me. I ordered an XL and it is divine! Well worth the money. I normally buy the 6 pack of cheap bras on Amazon out of sheer desperation but not anymore. I am going to spend the extra money on something that is beautiful, comfortable and makes me feel like a million bucks.”

All of Mae’s bralettes range in size from extra small to extra large, and come with adjustable straps so you can have the comfiest fit possible. Reviewers like the collection so much, they say that they make sure to stock up. “I just love these Mae bralettes! I have them in every different style in all colors. I have 10 of these now, and hope these never go away,” another customer wrote about the Hi-Neck Lace Bralette. “They are absurdly comfortable, great layering pieces when you want to show some pretty lace under your top. I also wear them under silk PJ’s as an elegant and modest lounge-about-the-house daywear.”

You can shop some of our favorite picks from Mae’s sale below, and check out Amazon’s entire intimates and sleepwear sale here.

