Everyone from Emma Roberts to Olivia Culpo Has Been Rocking Boho Tops — Get the Look for Under $21

In recent months, boho style has made an undeniable comeback, and tops have been a star player in its revival. Whether featuring puffy sleeves, shirring, or a flowy silhouette, dainty blouses have kept the flower child look alive and well. Even celebrities like Emma Roberts and Olivia Culpo have hopped on board, donning their takes on the trend in the form of linen long-sleeves and ruffled crop tops.

Thankfully, a style this ever-present is pretty darn easy to shop. Tons of super-cute, hippie-dippy tops are available on Amazon. With so many options out there, it can be tough to narrow things down, so we did it for you. Below, check out six versatile boho tops with glowing reviews, all of which clock in under $21.

Romwe Ditsy Floral Frill Trim Puff Sleeve Blouse

This top looks super similar to one Roberts wore earlier this month. Though it’s red rather than white, the shirred bodice, straight neckline, and puff sleeves create the same cool-girl effect.

Buy It! Romwe Ditsy Floral Frill Trim Puff Sleeve Blouse, $15.99; amazon.com

Miholl Long Sleeve V Neck Pullover Sweater

Miholl’s waffle-knit pullover is a great cozy option for chilly fall days, and its loose fit makes it ideal for layering. Reviewers can’t get enough of the unique style: “This shirt is such high quality and is a total Free People dupe,” one wrote.

Buy It! Miholl Long Sleeve V Neck Pullover Sweater, $15.99–$20.99; amazon.com

Ofenbuy V Neck Lantern Sleeve Blouse

This lace-accented blouse will easily take you from day to night. It’s available in five gorgeous colors, from a muted dark green to a navy blue, and its neckline is practically made for showing off a delicate necklace.

Buy It! Ofenbuy V Neck Lantern Sleeve Blouse, $13.89–$20.88; amazon.com

Blencot Women’s Floral Print V Neck Long Sleeve Shirt

With 14 different pattern options, the possibilities for this drawstring tunic are endless. Tuck it into your favorite pair of jeans for an easy autumn-ready look.

Buy It! Blencot Women’s Floral Print V Neck Long Sleeve Shirt, $6.98–$19.99; amazon.com

CNJFJ Sexy Frill Smock Crop Top

Amazon shoppers recommend ordering a size up in this ruched top, but they promise it’s exactly as described in every other way. “Looks exact same as shown in product image,” one reviewer wrote.

Buy It! CNJFJ Sexy Frill Smock Crop Top, $8.99–$17.95; amazon.com

Cilkoo Women’s Frill Smocked Crop Top

Cilkoo’s long-sleeved floral top just might combine elements of all the aforementioned tops, featuring a stunning floral print, a ruched and ruffled bodice, and puffy sleeves. Honestly, it would fit perfectly into Roberts’ wardrobe.

Buy It! Cilkoo Women’s Frill Smocked Crop Top, $20.99; amazon.com