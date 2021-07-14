Target's $7 Biker Shorts Are So Popular They're Already Selling Out in Some Colors
Buying a pair of quality biker shorts for $7 sounds far-fetched, but Target isn't playing around when it comes to affordable activewear. These incredibly soft cotton bike shorts in Target's own Wild Fable collection are so popular they're already selling out in stores and online in some colors. Luckily, there are still five shades available that are fully stocked in most sizes online.
The high-rise biker shorts have a thick waistband that doesn't roll over when you move, and the 9-inch inseam provides plenty of coverage whether you're exercising or needing some chafing protection underneath a summer dress. The fabric is lightweight, comfortable, and squat-proof, which means you can wear the shorts practically anywhere. Plus, they're backed by over 100 five-star reviews.
"I like the fit and the quality of the shorts! The material isn't too thin or see-through, and the length is perfect," says one satisfied shopper. "You can wear it to lounge around or for a quick run out of the house!"
Buy It! Wild Fable High-Rise Bike Shorts, $7; target.com
While some luxury brands cost hundreds of dollars for a single pair, this affordably priced summer wardrobe staple lets you stock up without putting a major dent in your bank account. You can buy five different colors for just $35. To prove that high prices don't always mean better quality, Target backs its own products; if you're not completely satisfied, you can bring the shorts back within one year with your receipt for an exchange or refund.
"I've had [the bike shorts] for a year and they have held up really well! None of them have lost their shape nor are there any holes in them," one five-star reviewer says. "They're so comfortable and perfect for the summer heat. These are my go-to bike shorts!"
Whether you're heading to the gym, running errands, or enjoying a casual date night, these biker shorts should be your first pick. But don't wait too long to place your order because we expect more colors to sell out, and who knows when they'll be back in stock.
