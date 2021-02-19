Amazon Shoppers Say Wearing This Fleece Pullover Is Like ‘Being Hugged by a Big Teddy Bear’

The Chase Secret Women's Long Sleeve Zip Sweatshirt Fleece Pullover is undeniably the perfect accompaniment to a snow day, or merely any day where curling up on the couch under a blanket is beyond warranted. The warm pullover is long, hitting below the hip, and comes complete with a patchwork design, front pocket, and partial zip front. It's cozy enough to wear all day long and stylish enough to pair with jeans or leggings, should you want to leave the house.