Amazon Shoppers Say Wearing This Fleece Pullover Is Like ‘Being Hugged by a Big Teddy Bear’

With much of the country blanketed in snow, there's perhaps no better reason to spend the day in a pair of fuzzy slippers and a matching loungewear set, enjoying a mug of frothy hot chocolate bobbing with mini marshmallows. To complete the wonderfully relaxed look, all you'll need to do is tug on a fleece pullover — one that happens to be part sweatshirt, and arguably, part blanket.
The Chase Secret Women's Long Sleeve Zip Sweatshirt Fleece Pullover is undeniably the perfect accompaniment to a snow day, or merely any day where curling up on the couch under a blanket is beyond warranted. The warm pullover is long, hitting below the hip, and comes complete with a patchwork design, front pocket, and partial zip front. It's cozy enough to wear all day long and stylish enough to pair with jeans or leggings, should you want to leave the house.
The pullover is made from a blend of polyester and spandex, and comes in sizes small through XXL as well as a number of colors, including gray, dark green, black, white, and plaid. And as a bonus, many of the colors have been marked down. You can take home a cozy sweatshirt that feels like your favorite blanket for the low price of $25.
Nearly 3,000 shoppers have given the pullover a five-star rating, with several mentioning that it's the "perfect comfy sweater" and "super warm." Many shoppers don't suggest sizing up or down, as they've found it fits true to size.
"Very warm and cozy!" one shopper shares. "Just like the more expensive ones from high-end stores, without the price tag. Buy it, you won't regret it."
"I'm a person who orders often on Amazon, and this is by far the best order I've made," another shopper writes. "This zip-up feels like you're being hugged by a big teddy bear. It's so warm and so so so soft. I live in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and it has kept me so warm."
Whether you're looking to simply keep yourself warm from the elements or channel the comfort of the weekend every day of the week, shop the Chase Secret fleece pullover from Amazon below.
Buy It! Chase Secret Women's Fleece Pullover, $23.96 with coupon (orig. $29.96); amazon.com
