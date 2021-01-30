The Cozy Cable-Knit Sweater That Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying Is on Sale for $30

If you're feeling a little sluggish while working from home, we recommend swapping your typical sweats for a cozy sweater. That simple switch can help shift your mindset from personal to professional time, while still making sure you're comfortable all day. And we found just the sweater you need: the Chase Secret Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater.
This sweater comes in 32 different styles, so you'll be able to find a version you like, regardless of whether you prefer solid-colored tops or patterned ones. Your many choices include everything from a black and white star print to a colorblocked option to a simple gray knit. Each is made from a blend of acrylic and polyester, and features a chunky texture and cowl neckline.
Buy It! Chase Secret Cable-Knit Turtleneck sweater, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $36.96); amazon.com
The best part of this Amazon find is that you can score it for as little as $30. All you have to do is check the $5-off coupon box on the product page, and you'll see the discount applied in your cart. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member (or sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial), the sweater will arrive at your doorstep within just a couple of days, thanks to member-exclusive two-day shipping.
"This is my FAVORITE sweater I've ever ordered online or owned in my life," one shopper wrote. "It's true to size, so order what you typically wear and it'll still have the slight oversized look, but won't be frumpy. Extremely soft and warm! I'm definitely going to purchase some more colors."
A second shopper wrote that the sweater was "cozy right out of the bag," adding that they "will definitely be ordering more of this sweater in other colors!"
A common theme among reviewers seems to be that once you get your hands on one of these sweaters, you'll want all 31 other styles. And since on-site coupons don't last forever, we recommend starting your new collection while you can still get the sale price. Shop the Chase Secret Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater on Amazon below.
