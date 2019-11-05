We Found the Skirt You’ll Want to Wear to Every Holiday Party — and It Starts at Just $13

Image zoom

There are few things we love more than getting dressed up for a party, especially around the holidays. With festivities popping up faster than we can keep track of, we’re already starting to plan our go-to ensembles (because, let’s face it, the holidays are stressful enough!). If you’re looking to get ahead of your seasonal wardrobe, you’ll love this new fashion find from Amazon: the Chartou Premium Metallic Shiny Shimmer Accordion-Pleated Long Maxi Skirt.

The holidays are a time when sparkles, shimmer, and shine are more than just appreciated — they’re practically expected, and that’s something we can totally get behind. This shimmery pleated skirt is not only a fun addition to any wardrobe, but it comes with close to 200 perfect five-star reviews. And did we mention that it’s available in eight gorgeous colorways, two lengths (maxi and midi), and starts at just $13? Yes, we know, it seems too good to be true! From a deep purple jewel tone to a shimmery gunmetal silver, this metallic pleated skirt will bring sparkle and shine to every holiday party, plus we bet it’ll get you tons of compliments.

Whether you rock this metallic pleated skirt with a cute cardigan, blouse, crop top, or blazer, you’re sure to make a serious fashion statement this holiday season. As one happy customer wrote, “Wow!! Wow!! Wow!! Just love this gorgeous skirt. It has just an absolute beautiful bling to it not too much shimmer but just enough. Fits great and length is just perfect.”

Another shopper wrote, “I absolutely love this skirt. It’s looks even better in person. It’s a perfect fit. It’s great for winter and the holidays. It has a nice gold shimmer to it that I love. Great quality fabric!”

Scroll down to shop this affordable, fun, and stylish metallic pleated skirt from Amazon now and get ready to shine this holiday season.

