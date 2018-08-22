Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is responsible for some of the most flawlessly glam complexions seen on Amal Clooney (who enlisted Tilbury’s talents for her wedding day), Kim Kardashian West (who credits the makeup artist for her around-the-clock commitment to glam), and Salma Hayek — so it stands to reason that her latest line of products is all about a radiant, polished glow. Starting this week, Charlotte Tilbury is launching two more confidence-boosting, skin-enhancing products in her complexion collection: a concealer and light-diffusing loose powder.

Her new Magic Away Liquid Concealer ($32) is water-resistant and delivers full coverage, making it perfect for covering up dark circles and hiding blemishes. The “elastic” formula was created to give skin an airbrushed appearance and minimize the appearance of pores, and to add an even more flawless finish, she launched Charlotte’s Genius Magic Powder ($45), which helps to mattify and smooth the appearance of the skin and add a glow.



Tilbury, who makes the lipstick Meghan Markle reportedly loves (Matte Revolution in the shade Very Victoria), is also extending the shade range in her award-winning Magic Foundation ($46) and Light Wonder ($46) to be more inclusive of different skin tones.



The products officially launch tomorrow, but PEOPLE readers can get the celeb-treatment (you just know Amal already has her hands on this) with a full day of exclusive access before anyone else. Click below to get that Tilbury glow.



