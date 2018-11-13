Our Favorite Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Products in Honor of Her MBE from Queen Elizabeth

PA Wire/PA Images

Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury has just been inducted to a very exclusive club. The British glam master was awarded with an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) from Queen Elizabeth herself on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace for her “services to the beauty and cosmetics industry.”

Tilbury has long been influenced by the royal family, and even named one of her famous lipsticks “The Queen” after her majesty. The shade is a “rich and rosy crown-jewel pink lipstick in homage to Her Majesty,” according to the description company’s website.

The star loved makeup artist called her MBE experience one of the “most magical of my life.”

“I am so delighted and thrilled to receive this honor, especially from Her Majesty, the Queen who has been an endless source of inspiration to me,” she shared in a statement. “She is not only an icon of this country, but of the world. To be recognized for my contribution to the beauty industry is a dream come true! I want to thank all of my supportive family, my wonderful friends, my dream team, and my inspirational industry peers who have supported me along the way! Thank you to everyone who has helped me realize my dream of sharing the confidence-boosting powers of makeup magic with the world…Give everyone the right makeup and they can conquer the world…”

To celebrate, we picked our favorite products below to give your makeup bag a facelift.

Cheek to Chic Blush

Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director: At first I didn’t think Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic in First Love would do anything for me since the colors are kind of muted, but I was so wrong. You’re supposed to use the two shades to contour, but I just swirl them together and it creates the prettiest glow.

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Cheek-to-Chic in First Love, $40; charlottetilbury.com

Kissing Lipstick

Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: Style I’m such a huge fan of Charlotte’s line. This is the perfect peachy-nude lipstick to pair with a smoky eye. Plus, it’s the closest I’ll ever get to looking like the woman who inspired it–Kate Moss)

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Kissing Lipstick in Nude Kate, $49; charlottetilbury.com

Magic Cream

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I know what you’re thinking: Spending $100 on a face cream is something you do when you’re Kim Kardashian. But while I don’t have my own reality show or beauty empire, I do indulge in the A-list lifestyle with this cream that instantly moisturizes and wakes up your skin. It works great as a primer and on those “no makeup” days when you want to look hydrated and dewy. Plus, a little goes a long way so it’s totally worth the splurge.

Buy It! Charlotte’s Magic Cream, $100; charlottetilbury.com

Wonderglow Primer

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: I never believed anyone when they say that people stopped them to ask “What’s that scent?” or “What lipstick are you wearing?” until I tried Wonderglow. Every time I wear it, someone comments on how amazing my skin is looking. It sort of evens everything out, blends nicely and reflects light just enough to make it look like an IRL Instagram filter. It’s meant to be a primer, but I wear it on its own – and only for special occasions, where I need to look my best. Since it’s pricey, I’ve got to ration it!

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow primer, $55; charlottetilbury.com

Pillow Talk Lip Liner

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: This perfectly pink nude lip liner gives me the best “your lips, but better” look. I love the color so much, most times I don’t even bother layering a lipstick on over top.

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner Pencil in Pillow Talk, $22; charlottetilbury.com

Instant Magic Dry Sheet Mask

Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: A dry mask, you ask? Absolutely. I’ll be the first to admit this hydrating sheet vibes a little Jason Vorhees, but it’s my secret for glowy skin. I like to apply it immediately after I wash my face (make sure to massage it in to activate the ingredients) then do my eye makeup (the mask catches any eye shadow fallout!). Once I remove it, I just dab on a little concealer, and go.

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, $22; charlottetilbury.com