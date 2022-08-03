Charlotte McKinney Takes PEOPLE Inside Her Glam Night Out in Capri

01 of 08 Cocktails in Capri Derek Kettela "Kicked off my Capri trip attending the Michael Kors x Capri Cocktail Hour with Vanity Fair Italia. Had an amazing time dancing through the jetlag."

02 of 08 On the Glow Derek Kettela "On the day of the Gala I enjoyed some time under the sun. The sun hits differently in Capri, Italy."

03 of 08 All-in-One Derek Kettela "Whenever I travel I always take my Rothy's universal pouch for all of my essentials."

04 of 08 A Helping Hand Derek Kettela "Tom Ford Beauty, Kosas, SolaWave and Westman Atelier are my must-have GRWM essentials for the Unicef Gala."

05 of 08 Finishing Touches Derek Kettela "Last minute makeup touches from Tom Ford Beauty wearing my Papinelle silk top loungewear."

06 of 08 Fragrance of the Night Derek Kettela "'Vacation' seemed right for the occasion."

07 of 08 Dressed to Impress Derek Kettela "The final look! Dress is by Monot."