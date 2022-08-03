Charlotte McKinney Takes PEOPLE Inside Her Glam Night Out in Capri

Model Charlotte McKinney brought PEOPLE along for an exclusive look into glam session as she attended this year's LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Capri Gala. Check out her photo diary, as told to PEOPLE

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2022 12:08 PM
01 of 08

Cocktails in Capri

Charlotte McKinney LuisaViaRoma gala photo diary
Derek Kettela

"Kicked off my Capri trip attending the Michael Kors x Capri Cocktail Hour with Vanity Fair Italia. Had an amazing time dancing through the jetlag."

02 of 08

On the Glow

Charlotte McKinney LuisaViaRoma gala photo diary
Derek Kettela

"On the day of the Gala I enjoyed some time under the sun. The sun hits differently in Capri, Italy."

03 of 08

All-in-One

Charlotte McKinney LuisaViaRoma gala photo diary
Derek Kettela

"Whenever I travel I always take my Rothy's universal pouch for all of my essentials."

04 of 08

A Helping Hand

Charlotte McKinney LuisaViaRoma gala photo diary
Derek Kettela

"Tom Ford Beauty, Kosas, SolaWave and Westman Atelier are my must-have GRWM essentials for the Unicef Gala."

05 of 08

Finishing Touches

Charlotte McKinney LuisaViaRoma gala photo diary
Derek Kettela

"Last minute makeup touches from Tom Ford Beauty wearing my Papinelle silk top loungewear."

06 of 08

Fragrance of the Night

Charlotte McKinney LuisaViaRoma gala photo diary
Derek Kettela

"'Vacation' seemed right for the occasion."

07 of 08

Dressed to Impress

Charlotte McKinney LuisaViaRoma gala photo diary
Derek Kettela

"The final look! Dress is by Monot."

08 of 08

Gala-Ready Glam

Charlotte McKinney LuisaViaRoma gala photo diary
Derek Kettela

"En route to the Unicef Summer Gala!"

