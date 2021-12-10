The topic of the embracing gray hair in the Sexy and The City revival series made headlines ahead of its debut on HBO Max

Charlotte Hair Shames Miranda for Going Gray in And Just Like That... — and Her Clap Back Is Major

This article contains spoilers from the premiere episode of And Just Like That...

And Just Like That... the zingers are coming in hot.

In the premiere episode of the hotly anticipated Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That..., which reunites Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, the best friends are back and still lunching at New York City's hottest restaurants. But this time sex isn't on the top of the menu — aging is.

In the opening scene, Miranda, an attorney, points out that in just a week she will start the spring semester as she embarks on her masters degree in human rights.

In response, Charlotte, in her all-too-familiar doe-eyed manner, asks whether she plans on coloring her hair before going back to school.

"I just think the gray ages you," she blurts out.

But Miranda serves it right back: "No, you think the gray ages you, because if we are friends and I am this age, you can't be whatever age you're pretending to be."

Charlotte maintains he's not pretending to be any other age than 55, and she continues telling Miranda she misses her red hair and it would be fun to try again before beginning school.

"I am getting a masters degree in human rights paired with a law degree so hopefully I can become an advocate for woman who need one," Miranda retorts. "I don't have to be a spicy red head to do that. I mean we can't just stay who we were, right?"

"There are more important issues in the world than trying to look young."

The remark leads to Charlotte to the "mic drop" moment of the squabble (as Bradshaw, who is nervously eating from a breadbasket calls it) as she reminds Miranda that legendary Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, "dyed her hair."

And Just Like That, "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.

The topic of the embracing gray hair in the series made headlines ahead of its debut on HBO Max.

Nixon, 55, talked about why her character embraced sporting gray hair as Hobbes in the series during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday.

"Right. Well, Michael Patrick King who is our chief writer and director, he was like, 'You know, a lot of women during the pandemic, they couldn't get out to the beauty parlor and they decided to go gray and then they decided that they liked it. So if it was going to be one of the women, we think it would be Miranda.' So yeah," said Nixon explaining the decision behind the look.

In a recent Vogue feature, Parker, 56, opened up about the agist comments from social media critics on her own graying hair on And Just Like That.

"There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," Parker said in the interview.

"'Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?' I'm sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he's exquisite," she continued of her pal and 2021 Met Gala date. "Why is it okay for him?"