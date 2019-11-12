Charlize Theron just debuted a cool new ‘do and she has Megan Rapinoe to thank for it!

During her acceptance speech at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 11, the actress, 44, revealed the side-swept pixie cut she sported on the red carpet was inspired by none other than the FIFA Women’s World Cup winner.

“The women in this room tonight are putting themselves on the frontlines of the empathy battle, via through storytelling, creating opportunities for those who need it most, or just unabashedly being yourself and telling other women, ‘We don’t have to apologize for who we are or what we are’,” the actress — who Glamour honored with “The Rebel” award — said on stage at Lincoln Center. “And I’m looking at you, Megan.”

“This is all you,” the Monster star added, as she motioned towards her fresh chop and made eye contact with the soccer star and fellow Glamour Women of the Year Award honoree in the audience.

Theron’s new look is just one of many bold looks she’s rocked in 2019, with the most recent being a surprisingly cool bowl cut.

Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel (who also works with Kristen Stewart, Lucy Boynton and Anne Hathaway, among others) said the fringe bowl cut featuring honey highlights was a collaborative effort inspired by one of the world’s most iconic supermodels.

“I always feel so blessed collaborating with this insanely talented human @charlizeafrica,” the pro wrote on Instagram in September. “I was inspired by early images of Linda Evangelista shot by @therealpeterlindbergh. It took some rad people to make this one come to life.”

The actress is set to play former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in the upcoming Jay Roach-directed drama, Bombshell.

Starring Theron as Kelly, Nicole Kidman ⁠as Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as a new Fox News worker, the film tells the story of the women who claim they were sexually harassed by former CEO Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow. Kelly and Carlson, both former employees of the network, claimed sexual harassment from Ailes during their careers.

Bombshell hits theaters December 20.