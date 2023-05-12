Charlize Theron Wears Edgy Blue Bandage Dress While In Rome for 'Fast X'

Charlize Theron is living life in the fast lane.

The 47-year-old actress is kicking off a globe-trotting tour to promote her new movie Fast X, where she will reprise her role as Cipher alongside stars like Jason Mamoa, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson and more.

While promoting the 11th film in the Fast and Furious franchise, Theron stepped out in a look too cool for the carpool lane in a skin-hugging, cut-out-all-over Alexander McQueen blue bandage dress. The garment is half prim coatdress (the high neck and double-breasted buttons) and half sexy party frock (the ruffles and body-baring cutouts), for an effect that's sure to get pulses racing.

Theron paired the piece with exact-match wedge heels, parted her blonde bob in the middle and added with minimal makeup. A cutout blazer that gave a look at the dress's detailing completed the look for an impromptu photoshoot on her balcony in Rome.

She shared the look on Instagram with the caption, "Day 2…about to… @thefastsaga FAST X Roma," to which numerous fans praised the daring dress saying, "Now you've killed us 🔥🔥," another writing, "this outfit>," one hilariously saying "I would say something if I wasn't speechless," and one even proclaimed, "MOTHER MOTHERING."

Charlize Theron/instagram

She followed this look up with an equally intriguing Dior Haute Couture look for the film's premiere later that day. It consisted of a sheer beaded silk dress buttoned over a pair of shorts and a bra top from the brand, all topped off with a beret.

Earlier this year, the star reintroduced her blonde locks, which she sported with the electric blue ensemble, after months as a brunette.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress and mom stepped out for Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, where she debuted her freshly re-bleached locks. Her longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel cut and worked the star's hair into a chin-length bob with a wavy side part.

To rock the old-but-new bob, she wore a bohemian-meets-business outfit featuring a black floor-length trench coat, a cream gown with fringe detailing and boots.

However, despite fans loving her in both brown and blonde hair, her two kids weren't crazy about it.

Theron told PEOPLE, "My girls always hate when I get a new look," continuing, "They think I'm so uncool if I change my hair."

While they may not be fans of her hair choices, Theron says the two are "obsessed with my makeup."

"They use it on themselves and sometimes make me up," the mom notes, proudly reporting, "they do a pretty good job. I always send the final look to my friends."