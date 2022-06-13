Charlize Theron Transforms Her Blonde Bob into a Shaggy Brunette Mullet — See Her New Edgy Cut!

Charlize Theron is now an atomic brunette!

On Saturday June 11, the actress hosted her annual Africa Outreach Project Block Party and debuted a new hairstyle and hue at the event.

The Bombshell star transformed her signature blonde bob into a dark brown shaggy mullet. The cut featured long textured layers and a pixie cut on the sides and was styled into her usual side part. She also sported a fresh set of wispy bangs.

Theron teamed her bold new look with a effortlessly chic and classic ensemble — a white button-up blouse, bootcut jeans, black stilettos and a chic clutch. She also added a touch of edge with a silver chain link necklace and rectangle hoop earrings.

In an Instagram video posted by hairstylist Adir Abergel, who's previously worked with the actress and attended the event, Theron danced and played with her new hair as she grooved to the music. "What an incredible night celebrating the 15th year of @ctaop last night with @charlizeafrica and @wyclefjean," he wrote in the caption.

This isn't the first time Theron has switched up her trademark blonde.

During the 2019 Oscars, she showcased a dark chestnut shade, which was cut into an impromptu chin-length bob and styled with a deep side part. Abergel, who achieved the look, posted Theron's transformation on Instagram writing, "Decided to chop it all off before the big moment. #cantwaittoshare #oscars2019 #hairbyadir."

It also wouldn't be the first time the actress, 46, has taken a bold risk with her hair.

In 2020, she posted a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter of herself shaving her head as she prepared to take on her role as Furiosa in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. In the clip, which has garnered over one million views, her blonde locks dropped to the floor as dramatic music played in the background.

During the annual Africa Outreach Project fundraising event, Theron also opened up about her family life in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"They're just so tall," she shared of her two daughters August, 7, and Jackson 10. "My 10-year-old is like under my chin and I don't know what's going on. But they're happy, and they're healthy, and they're very happy that it's summer."

She also revealed some of their hobbies, which includes dance. "They're so dance-obsessed," she said. "They've forced me into becoming a dance mom, which is like, just so insane, but that's what I am now. I'm literally just an Uber driver, and I show up to recitals. That's it."

The School for Good and Evil star took a moment to highlight her organization's successes too.