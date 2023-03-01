Charlize Theron Ditches Her Brunette Mullet for Chic Blonde Bob in Must-See Hair Transformation

Charlize Theron's back-to-blonde hair transformation is creating tons of buzz.

After spending months as a brunette, the Atomic Blonde star became just that once again by reintroducing her signature blonde hue.

On Tuesday, the actress and mom, 47, stepped out for Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, where she debuted her freshly bleached locks. Her longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel cut and worked the star's hair into a chin-length bob with a wavy side part.

Earlier this week, Abergel shared two behind-the-scenes Instagram snapshots of Theron's dramatic hair change. "My forever. 🖤CHARLIZE X @dior," he wrote.

Theron's textured 'do was styled with a bohemian-meets-business outfit, featuring a black floor-length trench coat, a cream gown with fringe detailing and boots.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty

Last summer, the celebrity hairstylist took Theron's hair to new lengths with what he called "The Mixte," a dark brown shoulder-length mullet accentuated with shaggy layers as well as bangs. According to a press release on the look, Abergel added volume and dimension by twisting and turning her tendrils and waving the hair with a one-inch curling iron.

Meanwhile, the rich chocolatey shade, achieved by Abergel and celeb-favorite colorist Tracey Cunningham, emphasized Theron's eyes. "Sometimes we think we need to go light for summer but going dark can bring out the color of your eyes and frame your face," Abergel added.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Though, that wasn't the first time Theron opted for a darker color. In 2019, she stepped out on the Oscars red carpet with a deep chestnut hue.

What was even more jaw-dropping was her blunt bob, which Abergel revealed was created during a spur-of-the-moment haircutting session. "Decided to chop it all off before the big moment. #cantwaittoshare#oscars2019#hairbyadir," he wrote under Instagram photos of Theron in the salon chair.