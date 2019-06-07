Fresh Start? Charlie Puth Debuts Shaved Head After Deleting All His Instagram Photos

Charlie Puth just debuted a new look!

The singer-songwriter posted a photo on Instagram Friday wearing a camel-colored suede jacket — and showing off a freshly shaved head. He wrote simply, “remember me?” in the caption.

The 27-year-old also uploaded the photo to Twitter and gave fans and followers a closer look at his new look on his Instagram stories.

Puth also sweeped his Instagram account clean, deleting all previous posts. The “One Call Away” singer got mixed reviews about his new hairstyle in the comment section.

Up-and-coming musician Lewis Blessetto wrote, “WHAT DID YOU DO” and one user commented, “why do i feel like i regret this more than you did”.

But Puth, who earned a 2019 Grammy nomination for best engineered album, has proved he’s not afraid to try a new look. Last year, the star arrived at the Radio Disney Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles sporting a platinum blonde do.

He first showed off his lighter locks on his Instagram Story in a video of him working out shirtless. And soon after, the hitmaker posted a selfie showing off his new locks on Instagram.

Puth previously opened up to PEOPLE about his album Voicenotes and going on tour.

“I think most, if not all, of the dates are sold out. I’ve never played rooms of this size before, so it just shows that my fan base has grown exponentially and that’s really exciting for me,” he told PEOPLE last May.

“I am looking forward to people hearing the real me – finally. For so long, everyone’s had these misconceptions about me and I’ve kind of put my whole personality and heart into this music, so I’m excited for people to get to know the real me,” he said at the time.