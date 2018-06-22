Charlie Puth Goes Blond! Singer Debuts His Most Dramatic Hair Change Yet

Charlie Puth is saying “See You Again” to his brunette hair!

The singer, 26, debuted his platinum blond hair at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards on Friday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Puth, who performed and was nominated for breakout artist of the year, first showed off his lighter locks on his Instagram Story in a video of him working out shirtless.

Soon after, the Voicenotes hitmaker gave fans and followers a closer look at his new locks when he posted a selfie on Instagram.

And soon Puth will be taking his blond hair on the road when his Voicenotes Tour kicks off in July.

“I think most, if not all, of the dates are sold out. I’ve never played rooms of this size before, so it just shows that my fan base has grown exponentially and that’s really exciting for me,” he told PEOPLE in May about the tour.

As Puth prepares to perform his new material for people across the country, he also hopes the songs on his second studio album will help fans get to know him more.

“I am looking forward to people hearing the real me – finally. For so long, everyone’s had these misconceptions about me and I’ve kind of put my whole personality and heart into this music, so I’m excited for people to get to know the real me,” he said.