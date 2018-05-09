On Tuesday, Charli XCX made her debut as an opening act on Taylor Swift‘s Reputation Tour, and while she didn’t slip up on her lyrics, her top slipped down causing a minor wardrobe malfunction.

During her first song, the singer’s “boob fell out” of her pink vinyl crop tops while she delivered an energetic performance at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona.

Wearing an oversize pink vinyl jacket and matching crop top and pants, Charli, 25, performed her popular songs “Boom Clap” and “Boys,” and made sure to apologize to fans for the embarrassing malfunction. “Omg my boob fell out song 1 can u even believe it!!!!!” the singer shared on her Instagram Stories. “I think I saved it but I’m so so sorry if I flashed anyone I really didn’t mean to I promise!!!!!”

The singer admitted that she was very nervous for the performance but was also very excited to be on tour supporting her fellow opening act Camila Cabello, 21, and headliner Swift, 28. She shared her entire pre-show experience on Instagram Stories, giving fans a real behind-the-scenes look at the whole production, from getting her makeup done with makeup artist, Colby Smith, to an inside look at her tour outfits and jewelry courtesy of Justine Clenquet.

Charli also pulled an outfit change on night one, coming out on stage later in a white Adidas crop top and clear vinyl sweatsuit to close the show with Cabello and Swift. The trio performed a dance number to “Shake It Off” that Charli choreographed. The singer wrote on her Instagram stories that she was “shook,” adding that she has been “shooketh. We shook that s— off!!!”

Over the following months, the trio will have 51 concerts in total, 40 in North America including concerts in Columbus, Pasadena, and Chicago, six in Europe, and the tour will come to a close with five more in Australia and New Zealand.