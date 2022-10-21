Charli D'Amelio is building her body art collection.

The TikTok superstar documented her trip to the tattoo parlor alongside her sister Dixie, 21, and her parents Heidi and Marc, with an Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

In the series of photos, the 18-year-old influencer revealed that she got her two ink additions while filming for season two of The D'Amelio Show, which aired on September 28.

Her "cute little tats" are a set of mini hearts on her wrist and the name "rebel" in honor of her dog on the back of her forearm.

The star's Instagram carousel also captured a behind-the-scenes photo of the D'Amelios filming.

In a TikTok video posted in May, D'Amelio told fans they'd have to wait for the upcoming season on Hulu to know the story behind her latest body art.

By now, D'amelio is a pro at sitting in the tattoo chair.

In March, she and her best friends Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow and Avani Gregg spent a girls day out getting matching ink, and she shared a TikTok vlog to commemorate the memento.

While the "driver's license" singer and the actress twinned with heart illustrations on their index fingers, D'Amelio and Gregg opted for the same smiley face drawing on their fingers.

In June, she went under the needle again, this time with whom many speculated to be her now-boyfriend Landon Barker (at the time the two had only sparked romance rumors).

Recently, D'Amelio has been dancing her way to the top on Dancing with the Stars alongside her partner Mark Ballas. Her mom Heidi is also on the series, making the two the first mother-daughter duo to be featured on the show.

In addition to her family, she's been supported by Barker, his dad Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who were spotted on the sidelines during an episode aired earlier this month.