Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Rock Coordinating Looks on First Joint Magazine Cover

Gen Z's power couple now has their first magazine cover together.

Charli D'Amelio, the dancer who launched herself into superstardom on TikTok, amassing 150 million followers, and Landon Barker, the musician and son of superstar drummer Travis Barker, have become the quintessential It couple with their on-trend rebellious style and social media savvy.

Now, on the cover of Mini V, the youth-focused version of fashion magazine V, the lovebirds explored their signature style in a moody, high-fashion photo shoot and by answering questions from the age-old Proust Questionnaire.

Matthew Brookes/V Magazine

For the cover shoot, the couple sported a handful of coordinating black-and-white looks, each reflecting the new-age rocker style they have come to associate with.

On the cover, which is the only image in color for the project, Barker is perched on a stool holding an electric guitar while wearing an all-black suit, boots and a gemstone harness layered over his blazer. To match the bling, he painted his nails silver and sported matching jewelry.

Matthew Brookes/V Magazine

D'Amelio is posed rather dramatically with her back to Barker's as she stands leaning backward with her hand extended over his head. In the photo, she is wearing a Great Gatsby-esque blinged-out fringe gown with ballet flats.

Elsewhere in the spread, there are a few snaps where each of them are pictured on their own and more where they are posed together.

Matthew Brookes/V Magazine

In one photo, D'Amelio is pouting into a mirror while in a full Miu Miu look; in another, Barker is walking through what looks like an alley in an oversized black blazer, thick full-torso body chain and matching black pants and boots.

When they come back together for photos, we can see a shot of them embracing in a hug while D'Amelio is in full Miu Miu again and Barker is donning an all-leather biker look. They also pose together in the same alley as Barker's solo shot while the Dancing with the Stars winner is in a different Miu Miu look, consisting of a feather skirt, while her boyfriend wears another all-black look with a sleeveless pinstripe button-up moment.

Matthew Brookes/V Magazine

However, one of the best fashion moments is D'Amelio in an ethereal gown that billows behind her as she jumps through the air while Barker stands near her in a black-and-white suit.

When answering questions from the Proust Questionnaire, a 19th-century game created by Marcel Proust, the couple let readers in on what makes them the happiest, which just so happened to describe moments like these.

Matthew Brookes/V Magazine

Barker answered the question, "What is your idea of perfect happiness?" with the answer, "I don't know if perfect happiness truly exists, but if it did, it would be me creating art, surrounded by friends and family."

D'Amelio seconded that answer with, "Perfect happiness to me is being surrounded by the people I love every single day."