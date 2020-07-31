TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Dyes Her Hair Blue After Giving a 'Nose Job' Update

The 16-year-old TikTok dancer revealed a bold blue look that has fans freaking out

The 16-year-old TikTok superstar shocked her 75.1 million followers when she debuted a brand-new bold blue hair color on Thursday. "thank you @gretveee for the sick new hair!!! i love it so much!!" D'Amelio wrote alongside a TikTok video where she got the bottom ends of her deep brunette hair bleached and dyed cobalt by colorist Greta Veshta.

Throughout the timelapse video, D'Amelio sat in the hair salon wearing her protective face covering while Veshta got to work dyeing the underlayer of her hair. When the color was complete, the star showed off her sleek style by pushing the front of her hair back to reveal then blue hue hiding beneath.

D'Amelio also flaunted her fun new look once she got home in a dancing TikTok video that had her followers going wild.

"THAT LOOKS SO DANG COOOOOOL," one person commented. Someone else said: "blue haired charli? i think the heck yes!"

Another fan said, "Omggggg it looks sooo good char!"

The dancer also opened up on TikTok about her recent nose job by sharing a series of photos starting from before and after the surgery.

"two broken noses lots of nose bleeds and breathing problems for 11 months! i can finally breathe like normal and get back to dancing," D'Amelio said.

Some of the videos she shared showed the star leaning her head back and breathing in to show air only entering one of her nostrils. D'Amelio even shared candid photos right after surgery wearing a nose splint and gauze for the bleeding and recovery.

