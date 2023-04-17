Charli D'Amelio Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation During Coachella — See Her New Blonde Bob

Her Instagram comment section is all confused about whether or not it's a wig

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 17, 2023 03:09 PM
Charli D'amelio
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Steven Simione/Getty Images

"People do anything for Coachella."

That was a comment on Charli D'Amelio's latest Instagram post, where she recapped her time at weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

In the 10-part photo dump, D'Amelio unveiled a huge hair change in honor of the music festival, along with a peek at an injury she sustained in the desert oasis.

The first photo she posted to her nearly 48 million followers showed the 18-year-old Dancing with the Stars winner in a quintessential Coachella outfit: a long, black, sheer, flowy, boho-inspired, off-the-shoulder two-piece set that she paired with combat boots, chunky silver jewelry, a large western belt, sunglasses, purse and the piece that shocked everyone, a brand new wavy blonde bob.

Charli D'amelio
Steven Simione/Getty Images

She followed the first solo pic with a handful more of her posed in front of a merry-go-round in the same outfit, giving a closer look at the new hairstyle where you can see the dark roots and the wet-like styling she went with for the festival. She also gave a look at a bandage she had wrapped around her knee, covering a cut she got while in the goth-boho look.

Dixie D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio
Steven Simione/Getty Images

Fans in the comment section didn't know what to make of this drastic hair change. Some were confused if it was real, leaving several comments asking if it was a wig. Just before she stepped out with the new 'do, D'Amelio was sporting her signature long dark locks, making this change a huge shocker.

Charli D'amelio and Landon Barker
Steven Simione/Getty Images

Neither she nor her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, have commented on whether or not the look was freshly dyed for the festival or if it was a temporary wig. She sported an equally Coachella-esque outfit with her dark hair, wearing a thin, flowy white gown, fishnets and the same combat boots as her blonde moment.

Other than showing off her new look in the most recent post, D'Amelio also gave a look at what her beau, Landon Baker, wore in a cute couples pic from the event. Barker was seated next to his girlfriend in a black, mesh jersey that he paired with baggy black pants and stacks of silver jewelry.

