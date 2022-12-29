Charli D'Amelio and Boyfriend Landon Barker Go Gothic Glam at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party

Charli D'Amelio and boyfriend Landon Barker had anything but a white Christmas this year.

The couple stepped out at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party decked out in all-black fits to celebrate the holiday season this weekend.

Both Charli, 18, and Landon, 19, shared a few images from the function to Instagram, including a handful cozying up with each other!

@pierresnaps

For the festive celebration, Charli wore a black velvet dress with daring cutout. She complimented it with her black patent leather heels, black nails, a pair of white ankles, and of course her signature black hair for an overall gothic glam vibe.

Landon, on the other hand, opted for a black suit, black shirt, shiny black shoes, dangly silver earrings, and a matching silver collar pin.

While Charli captioned her photos from the event — where she attended alongside the whole D'Amelio gang with "merry christmas," Barker went for something a little less seasonal. "I'm partially insane ❤️," he captioned his pics.

As for the rest of the family, Dixie also rocked a black dress, while Heidi wore a green velvet number and Marc went for a bow tie with a pair of Nikes.

The couple — who first sparked romance rumors in June after they were spotted leaving Travis Barker's concert together — has come a long way since a source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that Barker's son and the social media star were in their "early stages" of a relationship.

Since then, they've been spotted holding hands in New York, attending Michael Rubin's star-studded 4th of July party in the Hamptons, became TikTok official, and Landon even supported D'Amelio during her run on Dancing with the Stars.

During the show, D'Amelio and her dancing partner Mark Ballas took home the Mirror Ball Trophy in November — as Barker witnessed it all from the audience.

"So proud of you!!! You're a star ⭐️," he captioned a photo with D'Amelio, which was taken just moments after she won.