The actor appears to be social distancing alongside his on-again, off-again girlfriend in Los Angeles

Can't Touch This! Channing Tatum Takes Out the Trash at Jessie J's House in Gold Harem Pants

Social media users have made plenty of jokes about getting dressed up for simple chores during quarantine, but Channing Tatum actually did it.

On Monday, the actor, 40, was spotted taking out the garbage at on-again, off-again girlfriend Jessie J's house wearing metallic gold harem pants, seemingly inspired by the style rapper MC Hammer made famous in the '80s. The Magic Mike star completed the look with a black t-shirt and a gold chain necklace.

Tatum is currently spending time with the "Bang Bang" singer — last week, the pair were spotted riding Tatum’s motorcycle down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles.

“They have spent a few days in L.A. together. Channing seems very happy," a source tells PEOPLE.

Tatum and Jessie, 32, broke up earlier this month for the second time since they were first linked in October 2018.

“They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on,” another source previously told PEOPLE of their most recent split. “It’s totally amicable.”

But just a few weeks after the pair ended their romantic relationship, Jessie sent Tatum several birthday messages on her Instagram Story.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," she wrote, along with a photo of him floating alone in the middle of the ocean. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

She shared a second photo showing Tatum wearing a motocross outfit while holding his helmet outdoors. "Keep living your BEST life," she wrote on the third and final snap, which was a video of Tatum jumping into the ocean at a tropical scenery.